Kylie Jenner flirted with a major wardrobe malfunction as she took to TikTok wearing only her bra and underwear.

The 25-year-old threatened to burst out of her bra as she showed off her cleavage.

In the video, the brunette beauty is inside a huge closet, initially wearing nothing but a black bra and a small pair of black shorts, she then proceeds to get dressed.

The Kardashians star and cosmetics guru risks leaning forward towards her phone at one stage as her assets threaten to spill out of her bra.

Standing in front of a wall full of shoes in her giant closet at her Los Angeles mansion, Kylie then adds a white denim skirt with a large slit up the side and a black graphic t-shirt that she turned into a crop top.

After, she added tall white socks, white trainers, and a grey hoodie to complete her look, which left her toned abs on display.

Some fans speculated that the outfit was the one Kylie would have worn to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s gender reveal.

The video soon made its way onto Reddit, where the reality TV star was called out for her mismatched and confusing outfit.

One social media user said: “Putting together an outfit that looks unmatched and effortless in a messy kind of way is trendy apparently.”

A second person questioned: “Is this a look? Like for real. Is this fashion?” While a third added: “Potentially the most chaotic outfit I’ve seen her in.”

Meanwhile a fourth quipped: “I never understand what the temperature is by looking at their outfits.”

It is not the first time this week that Kylie has left very little to the imagination, after she shared some racy Instagram snaps.

On Wednesday (June 21) she showed off her famous figure in a teeny bright orange bikini.

Leaving fans feeling very hot under the collar, she took to social media with the steamy snaps that promoted her latest cosmetics product.

The swimsuit was made of chrome and shimmery bright orange fabric.