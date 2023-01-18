Kylie Jenner poses in black bra amid Travis Scott breakup rumors

Showing him what he’s missing?

Kylie Jenner shared a series of racy snaps to Instagram Tuesday following reports she and on-and-off beau, Travis Scott, have called it quits for a second time.

“don’t be f—king ruuude,” the 25-year-old captioned the photos, a nod to one of sister Kim Kardashian’s iconic quotes from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

In the pictures, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her subtle glam as she put on her best pout while lounging on the couch in a black push-up bra.

Jenner’s 378 million followers were quick to catch on to her thirst-trapping antics and called out the reality star for seemingly taunting her ex.

“Ky Is this for travis?! 😳,” one user commented, while another joked, “travis fumbled the bag.”

“Better tag @skims 🤣🤣,” a third person quipped, referencing Jenner’s hilarious tiff with Kardashian earlier this week.

The steamy selfies come more than a week after People revealed the twosome, who share daughter Stormi, 4, and a son, 11 months, broke up last month.

According to the source, their relationship has “never” been “easy” for Jenner, who “flips out” any time cheating rumors surface — such as the ones that emerged in October.

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier, Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

Despite their recent break, the insider said “this is probably not the end” of the pair’s complicated relationship.

Breakup rumors started to swirl last month after the “Astroworld” rapper skipped out on the Kar-Jenner’s famous Christmas party.

Just days later, Jenner rang in the New Year with her friends and family in Aspen — but Scott was noticeably absent.

Neither Scott nor Jenner, who started dating in 2017, have spoken out about their apparent split.