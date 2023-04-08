Kylie Jenner ‘dating’ Hollywood star months after Travis Scott ‘split’

Kylie Jenner fans reckon they have proof that the Kardashian clan member is secretly dating Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet after her split with Travis Scott.

In a post captioned: “New Couple Alert,” the Instagram account Deux Moi shared a screenshot on Thursday (April 6) of a typed-out message which said: “I can confirm too about timothée and kylie! iIve known about them since january pfw.”

The message related to Paris Fashion Week, which both Kylie, 25, and Dune actor Timothee, 27, attended back in January.

One follower shared a grab from a TikTok video of the two stars at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show, with a thread entitled: “Kylie and Timothee back in January — apparently they’re going to Coachella tg.”

Another posted: “Embarrassing for him if that’s true,” with a third commenting: “Sell out, not a fan of his anymore if it’s true,” while a fourth said: “I’m f****** disappointed in Timmy if this is true.”

A further fan described it as “lies”, as another opined: “It sounds like a reach.”

A separate Reddit thread appeared to show a photo of mum-of-two Kylie trying to disguise herself in the back of a car, with the writer of the post claiming Kylie had enjoyed a night out with Timothee.

A photo had been captioned: “Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a dinner alongside other A-listers including her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet, Zack Bia and Russell Westbrook.”

One person declared the rumour to be “not true”, as one more wrote: “This photo reveals nothing. Either that or I’m blind and I don’t see any clues, it just looks like one of the girls hiding.”

Kylie is said to have split from rapper Travis Scott late last year.

The pair have two children together, five-year-old daughter Stormi, and one-year-old son Aire.

Meanwhile, Timothee’s romance with Johnny Depp ‘s daughter Lily Rose reportedly came to an end in early 2020.