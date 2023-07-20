Kylie Jenner claims she no longer heavily edits her Instagram photos

Kylie Jenner claims she no longer edits any of her Instagram photos — despite admitting to doing so in the past.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the makeup mogul, 25, sat down with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to talk about how they have influenced today’s “beauty standards.”

“I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?” Jenner asked her older sisters.

“I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing!” she continued.

“I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

In a confessional, Jenner noted that while it is “normal to be insecure sometimes” she used to be super confident — despite what people thought about her.

“I always loved myself. I still love myself. One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was just this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face — which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers and I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

“Social media has been really interesting for me,” Jenner later continued. “I think I’ve just heard every negative possible thing and rumor that anyone could say about me. The more it happens I think you just become stronger and just more numb to it.”

Unlike the “Kylie Cosmetics” founder, Khloé noted that she “accumulated” all of her “insecurities” from “society” and online trolls.

“I’ve been torn apart from the minute that I [went] on TV,” the 39-year-old said in a confessional. “And then when I started changing my look … and there’s still people constantly bullying you it’s like, so which one is it? You didn’t like me then and you don’t like me now.”

While discussing the topic with her siblings, the “Good American” founder even brought up an old photo of herself, which she said looked as if she was “wearing a fat suit.”

She also pointed out the fact that she probably would’ve never had a nose job had their mother, Kris Jenner, not made comments about it.

Similarly, Jenner noted that she never would’ve been so insecure about her ears if her family hadn’t “made fun” of them while she was younger.In fact, it wasn’t until she had her daughter, Stormi, that she learned to love them.

“She has my ears and it made me realize how much I love them. Because I’m like, ‘Wow I’m insecure about my ears’ and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever,” she told her siblings.

Despite living in a world that is “obsessed with perfection,” Kourtney, 44, is trying give her own kids “the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism” — which both her sisters agreed with.

While the three women seemingly have a new-found perspective on photoshop and their impact on beauty standards, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been accused of heavily editing their pictures for years.