Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kiss at Golden Globes 2024

Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet is going strong.

The reality star and her beau were caught sharing sweet kisses during a commercial break while attending the Golden Globes 2024 in Los Angeles Sunday.

Prior to the PDA moment, the pair was spotted hanging out backstage during host Jo Koy’s opening monologue.

The two were caught standing close together, per a photo tweeted by the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was nominated at the awards show for Best Comedy/Musical Actor for his performance in “Wonka.”

He’s recognized alongside Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Matt Damon (“Air”), Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario) and Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau Is Afraid”).

At the time, a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that their budding relationship was nothing “serious” and they were “seeing where it goes.”

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun,” the insider added.

After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, the two went public by packing on the PDA at one of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” concerts in Los Angeles in September 2023.

During an interview with MTV last month, Chalamet admittedly forgot he had attended the show until the reporter reminded him.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” he answered with a grin, seemingly alluding to his PDA with Jenner.

They both attended the WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards in November 2023, where Jenner’s new clothing line, Khy, was honored.

Although they posed for photos separately, they did sit together inside.

In December, the “Dune” star was also spotted at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve bash in a video shared on Snapchat by Landon Barker.

Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, while Chalamet’s former flames include Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.