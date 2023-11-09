Kylie Jenner is being accused of copying Kanye West with some of the designs in her clothing line, Khy.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that she was releasing the second collection of her brand, which included puffer jackets and base layers for cold weather.

In the promo photo, the “Kardashians” star posed sultrily with nothing but sheer blue tights (hello, Bianca Censori) and a cream puffer jacket slung over her shoulder.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately compared the designs to West’s 2021 2021 Yeezy GAP design, the “Round Jacket” and they weren’t shy to voice their opinion.

One fan wrote in the comment section, “Ahh looks just like something kanye would design!”

“y’all stealing kanye’s designs now ??” another user asked, while another jokingly added, “Now we know where all the Adidas/Yeezy unsold merchandise went😂.”

Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user noted “the Yeezy influence” on Jenner’s designs.

Reps for Jenner did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Fans could actually be onto something as Jenner, 26, revealed that Khy “collaborated with Entire Studios” — a clothing brand owned by Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards Diaz — for the latest drop.

Both Hunt and Diaz have been tapped by the Yeezy founder, 46, in the past. In fact, they helped him style his Season 3 collection in 2016.

However, Jenner also has a history with the designers as they did her Halloween 2022 costume, the “Bride of Frankenstein.”

However, this isn’t the first fashion plagiarism accusation Jenner has received for her new fits.

Last month, designer Betsy Johnson (not to be confused with the Betsey Johnson) accused Jenner of copying her clothing designs for Khy.

Johnson, who has also worked with Yeezy in the past, accused the mom of two of utilizing her designs without proper credit after she and Jenner’s team communicated via email months prior.

“We emailed Kylie and all her team @products.ltd concept and langauge [sic] and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO,” Johnson wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

“INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE:… INTERESTING. Thanks for the co-sign … F—k your support.”

A source familiar with the situation told Page Six that Jenner — who ultimately teamed up with independent label Namilia for Khy’s launch — plans to collaborate with more up-and-coming designers and emerging brands for future clothing drops.