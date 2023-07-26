Kylian Mbappe reject €700million offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal

Kylian Mbappe has rejected an approach from Al-Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain accepted a €300million (£259m) offer for the France international.

The French champions have put the 24-year-old up for sale following his decision not to extend his current contract at Parc de Princes.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season when he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer. PSG adamant that will not happen and are actively listening to offers for the World Cup winner.

Al-Hilal have attempted to convince one of the best players on the planet to join the Saudi Pro League, offering him an astonishing deal with an annual wage of £604m (€700m).

L’Equipe report officials from the Saudi club arrived in Paris on Wednesday to finalise the signing of Brazilian winger Malcom, a deal which was confirmed earlier this evening.

During their visit, Al-Hilal representatives had hoped to hold face-to-face talks with Mbappe’s representatives to try and persuade him to join their project.

Mbappe’s entourage however refused any discussions with the club with the PSG star at no point considering the move, according to the report.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already confirmed plans to sell Mbappe this summer if he does not agree a new deal with the forward left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.

‘My position is very clear,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.

‘We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can’t do that. This is a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, that’s very clear.’

PSG believe there are five clubs interested in signing Mbappe in Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who previously managed him during his time in charge at PSG would not comment on his club’s reported interest but hopes the player and PSG can find a ‘solution’ in the coming weeks.

‘Everything you say about it is too much noise. It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian.

‘For our side I have nothing to say. We are working on our reality, our reality is different. From my side, nothing to say, only to support them. I hope they find a solution for both sides. It is a club that I love, because I was a player, a captain and coach.

‘With Kylian we create a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides.’