Kylian Mbappe On Bench For PSG Return Against Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe will start Saturday’s Ligue 1 game at Toulouse as a substitute after being reinstated to the first team following a contract dispute. The France captain has not played for PSG since the first of the club’s pre-season friendlies on July 21, and missed the 0-0 draw against Lorient last weekend in the opening round of games. Mbappe was not invited to the pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea and was made to train with players the club are trying to offload after he refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal.

His contract is due to expire next summer and could see him leave for free, but the 24-year-old was brought back into the fold last Sunday after holding “constructive and positive discussions” with the club.

The u-turn came just two days before Neymar was sold to Saudi side Al Hilal for a fee believed to be close to 100 million euros ($109 million).

French media reported Mbappe made Neymar’s departure one of the necessary conditions for him to sign a new contract in 2022, when the former was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

