Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid declaration ahead of January transfer window
Kylian Mbappe has declared he will not join Real Madrid in the January transfer window and will instead see out the season at Paris Saint-Germain.
The French forward, 23, was the subject of two bids from Los Blancos over the summer but PSG turned down their £137million and £145.5million approaches.
Leonardo, the French club’s sporting director, refused to part ways with Mbappe for anything less than the £166million fee paid to Monaco in 2018.
As a result, Mbappe remained a PSG player as the summer deadline passed and he is enjoying another brilliant season at the Parc des Princes.
The World Cup winner has 15 goals and 15 assists in 24 appearances this season, making him the club’s top scorer and provider, and he was crowned player of the year at Monday’s Globe Soccer Awards ceremony.
His recent performances have been a sight to behold, but Mbappe will need to make a crucial decision over his future in the coming months due to his contract expiring next summer.
Real Madrid remain the frontrunners for his signature and PSG will need to strike a deal in the January window or risk losing their prized asset for free at the end of the season.
Mbappe insists he will not leave the French capital midway through the campaign, however, and maintains his immediate goal is to lift every piece of silverware for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
“No, I’m not joining Real Madrid in January. In January it’s not happening,” he told CNN, adding: “I’m with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m really happy and I will 100 per cent finish the season as PSG player.
“I’ll give everything to win with Paris all titles this year.”
Mbappe was reluctant to divulge his future plans and admitted it is “really not the time” to discuss transfers.
However, he fired a warning to Real Madrid as PSG prepare to take on the Spanish giants in the Champions League round of 16.
“The only thing on my mind is to beat Real Madrid in Champions League,” Mbappe said. “We are ready and I am ready to play and give everything for PSG.”
Diego Maradona’s younger brother , Hugo passes away from heart attack at 52
Hugo Maradona passed away on Tuesday in Naples, just over a year after the death of Diego led to an outpouring of grief in Argentina and across the football-loving world.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hugo was found dead at his home after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
The younger Maradona was an Argentina youth international, and played for Ascoli in Italy and Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.
He was in Malta last month where he oversaw a youth football training camp.
Hugo had surgery back in 2018 following a heart condition, and was believed to have been in good health having announced earlier this year that he intended to stand for elected office in Naples.
As well as Ascoli and Rayo Vallecano, Hugo also briefly played for Austrian club Rapid Vienna, and had playing spells in Venezuela, Uruguay, Japan and Canada.
He also managed the North American Soccer League team Puerto Rico Islanders between 2004 and 2005.
Following Diego’s death last November, also of a cardiac arrest, Hugo had spoken out against the intense media scrutiny his family were suffering from.
“My other brother and sisters suffer because of all these people who go out and talk about Diego,” he said.
“We have always been with him and we have never seen these people. I hope there are no social networks in heaven and that Diego rests in peace.
“Our family wants justice, but so many people talk about what happened that they confuse the people who loved Diego.
“Everyone claims to have been his friends. Why weren’t they with him then? This is an amazing thing.
EPL: 103 players, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week
The Premier League Association on Monday in England announced that there were 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff.
It was the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May 2020.
The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.
Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.
“The League can today confirm that between December 20 and Sunday, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” it said in a statement.
“The Premier League’s COVID-19 emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing,” the statement added.
“The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads.”
The Premier League further stressed that “we are also liaising closely” with the government, local authorities, and supporter groups while “being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”
Inside Neymar’s stunning new £2.5m mansion with lift between floors and 20-car garage
PSG star Neymar has reportedly splashed out more than £2.5m on a new mansion in Brazil.
The 29-year-old’s latest purchase has been described as a seven-bed property with its own squash court, massive swimming pool, panoramic lift between floors and enough space in the garage for 20 cars.
The Brazilian boasts a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita and a Lamborghini Veneno as part of his multi-million car collection.
The new pad also includes a large area for entertaining with a pool table and cocktail bar.
Neymar signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the Qatari-backed French side until 2025 and pockets just over £30m annually.
Brazilian celeb news website Em Off says Neymar picked up the keys to the multi-million glass-fronted palace, on a private gated residential estate in an area called Alphaville near Sao Paulo, two days before Christmas.
PSG’s No 10 is believed to have celebrated Christmas Day at his new place with his family, friends and new girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.
The stunning 27-year-old brunette, who last month claimed she was single in an Instagram question and answer session with fans, was photographed with Neymar in the stands at PSG’s home match against Nantes a fortnight ago.
Neymar only posted a single Christmas Day photo of him with his mum, dad and sister in front of his present-laden tree – and another of him with his ten-year-old son Davi by ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas in a second selfie.
But his new squeeze was pictured alongside him in other snaps he posted on social media the day before the family Christmas dinner during a visit to see his beloved grandmother.
That prompted Brazilian press to describe her as the first partner Neymar has introduced to his relatives since his actress ex Bruna Marquezine.
He also took PSG teammate Marquinhos and former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho to meet his grandmother.
Neymar’s other home in Brazil is a six-bed mansion near Rio with its own helipad, gym, tennis court and jetty.
The mansion is built on a two-and-a-half acre plot on an upmarket gated estate called Portobello and as well as the helipad and jetty, boasts a sauna, massage room, a spa and heated jacuzzi along with an underground cellar with space for 3,000 bottles of wine.
Neymar is currently out of action having left the pitch against Saint Etienne on a stretcher back in November.
The international star has kept fans updated on his recovery after posting a video of him doing gym work on social media last week.
