Kylian Mbappe ‘Happy’ To Be Back With France National Team

Kylian Mbappe said on Wednesday he was delighted to be reunited with his France team-mates as he prepares to win his first international cap in six months against Croatia in the Nations League quarter-finals. “I feel good, I feel happy to be playing football, I feel happy to be here,” said France captain Mbappe at a news conference in Split. The 26-year-old missed two matches in October due to injury and another two in November — when coach Didier Deschamps opted to rest him during a difficult period for the player as he adapted to life at new club Real Madrid. But ahead of Thursday’s first-leg clash in Croatia, Mbappe said he was “delighted to be back with the group”.

“Most of the team-mates who are here, we talk pretty much all the time. I go on holiday with some of them. It’s a pleasure to be here. The situation may have been unclear to people outside, but it’s always been clear internally,” he added.

The 2018 World Cup winner made a long-expected move to Real Madrid last summer, but, by his own admission, had difficulties finding his top form for the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Mbappe also found himself at the centre of a scandal last autumn, with Swedish press reporting on a rape investigation in which they alleged his name appeared. However in December, the Swedish courts closed the case without prosecuting anyone.

“A career is not linear. You have to refocus on what makes you happy and get back to work. If I had to do things differently? I would have played better,” said Mbappe, looking back at the end of 2024.

France take on Croatia in Split on Thursday, before hosting the return fixture in three days’ time at the Stade de France in Paris.

