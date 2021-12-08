SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi’s Champions League record
Kylian Mbappe scored a quickfire double to setup a comfortable Champions League victory for Paris Saint-Germain and break a long-standing competition record previously held by Lionel Messi.
The Frenchman netted twice inside the opening seven minutes as Les Parisiens blew away Club Brugge in their concluding group stage match as attacking partner Messi also grabbed a brace.
Mbappe’s first of the night was his 30th goal in the competition, meaning that he eclipsed club teammate Messi’s record in the Champions League as being the youngest player to reach that landmark.
The striker is less than a fortnight away from his 23rd birthday, aged 22 years and 352 days – while Messi was 23 years and 131 days old when he reached the landmark in 2010.
After a week in which Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to successive Ligue 1 draws by Nice and Lens respectively, Tuesday evening’s victory was a timely one at the Parc des Princes.
SPORTS
Lionel Messi surpasses Pele’s all-time goal record and sets sights on Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi has overtaken Pele as the highest scoring South American footballer of all-time by netting twice for PSG against Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.
The Argentine superstar scored the third and fourth goals for Mauricio Pochettino’s side on the evening to propel them to a 4-1 victory.
His first of the night was the 757 th goal of Messi’s career – a number which took him level with Pele’s official career tally of goals – before he netted a second half penalty to take him up to 758.
It means that the PSG forward is now the second highest scorer of all-time, trailing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo – who has scored 801 career goals.
Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st goals against Arsenal last week, meaning that he had netted 686 club career goals alongside his 115 goals at international level for Portugal – another all-time record.
SPORTS
Mohamed Salah matches Ian Rush’s 34-year-old Liverpool record in AC Milan win
Mohamed Salah equalled a Liverpool record that had stood unmatched for over three decades after netting in the Reds 2-1 win over AC Milan on Tuesday night.
Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori had stabbed the Serie A giants into a shock lead at the San Siro before Salah drew the Reds level with a pinpoint finish. Divock Origi nodded home shortly after the break to complete the turnaround.
And by doing so, Salah became the first Liverpool player to net more than 20 goals in five consecutive seasons since Ian Rush managed the feat between 1981 and 1987.
The Egyptian has taken his game to another level since arriving at Anfield from Roma back in 2017.
Despite failing to set the world alight during a stint with Chelsea, Salah has emerged as one of the Premier League ‘s most prolific finishers during his time at Anfield.
SPORTS
Luis Suarez breaks down in tears after suffering injury in Champions League
Luis Suarez was in tears as he was forced off just 13 minutes into Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash at Porto.
The Spanish side need to win in Portugal to have any chance of progressing into the last-16.
Suarez was set to play a key role in attack, but lasted less than 15 minutes as injury curtailed his night.
His teammates attempted to comfort that Uruguayan, who was visibly emotional as he trudged off the pitch.
Matheus Cunha came off the bench to replace Suarez and partner Antoine Griezmann.
Suarez has never been shy in wearing his heart on his sleeve, previously showing his emotion whilst in England with Liverpool.
His influence at Atletico has been crucial however, with his 21 goals helping Diego Simeone’s men win LaLiga last term.
The Spanish side were already hampered by injuries before their trip to Porto.
Geoffrey Kondogbia has had to fill in at the back with first choice pair Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic both absent.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Omicron: FG faults British travel ban
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How to survive December!
-
breaking2 days ago
Omicron: Travellers stranded in Lagos, Abuja airports
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023 Presidency: Anyim consults Babangida, Abdulsalami
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Tinubu to meet Ganduje over Kano APC Crisis
-
NEWS2 days ago
JAMB changes Igbo, Yoruba, Literature-in-English texts for 2022 UTME
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Gov Makinde to officially receive anti-Tinubu Lagos4Lagos APC faction into PDP
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Moments after dumping APC for PDP, N’digbo in Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Jandor