Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi’s Champions League record

Kylian Mbappe scored a quickfire double to setup a comfortable Champions League victory for Paris Saint-Germain and break a long-standing competition record previously held by Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman netted twice inside the opening seven minutes as Les Parisiens blew away Club Brugge in their concluding group stage match as attacking partner Messi also grabbed a brace.

Mbappe’s first of the night was his 30th goal in the competition, meaning that he eclipsed club teammate Messi’s record in the Champions League as being the youngest player to reach that landmark.

The striker is less than a fortnight away from his 23rd birthday, aged 22 years and 352 days – while Messi was 23 years and 131 days old when he reached the landmark in 2010.

After a week in which Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to successive Ligue 1 draws by Nice and Lens respectively, Tuesday evening’s victory was a timely one at the Parc des Princes.