Kyle Richards defends ‘concerning’ photo after weight loss

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about her recent weight loss — once more — after fans expressed concerns over her super slim figure.

Earlier today, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Dorit Kemsley shared a now-deleted photo of the cast vacationing in Spain, which showed Richards’ ribs sticking out from her dress.

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” the “Scream” actress commented on Page Six’s Instagram Thursday.

“Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Many fans had rushed to the comments section of Kemsley’s photo, saying the reality TV star looks “unhealthy” and “needs an intervention.”

Kemsley went on to take the photo down from her Instagram following the backlash.

Richards has been flaunting her slim figure in recent months after shedding some serious pounds — which she claims has nothing to do with the current Ozempic craze.

The reality TV star said she “had never heard” of the celeb-loved weightless drug until fans accused her of taking it.

“What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people,” she told Page Six in February, noting that she had to completely change her lifestyle to reach her dream physique

The reality star alleged that she also lost weight by working out for “two hours every day.”

Although Richards went about it the old-fashioned way, many of her fellow Bravolebrities have admitted to using the drug — such as Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Erica Jayne.

The use of Ozempic has become so widespread that it has led to nationwide shortages of the drug for those who need it to treat Type 2 diabetes.