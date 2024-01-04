Kyle Richards admitted that she would date a woman in a new teaser for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

After a clip released last month showed Richards asking Dorit Kemsley if she “would ever date a woman,” Crystal Kung Minkoff flipped the question on Richards in the extended version released Wednesday.

“Would you?” Minkoff asked, to which Richards matter-of-factly said, “Yeah.”

Richards — who separated from husband Mauricio Umansky last summer — has been repeatedly questioned about the nature of her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

While both Richards, 54, and Wade, 29, have denied the romance speculation, the musician’s cameo in the newest “RHOBH” season has only fueled the rumors.

The two also fanned the flames in August 2023 when the “Halloween Kills” actress played a sultry next-door neighbor in the singer’s hot and heavy music video for “Fall in Love With Me.”

At one point, the pair takes a bubble bath together, while another scene shows them nearly sharing a kiss.

However, while promoting the music video, Wade told People at the time, “The internet’s a dumb place.”

The songwriter also gushed about Richards, saying, “She’s extremely smart when it comes to business and how to mentally ignore s—t. … She’s been such a great person to have in my corner to help me navigate stuff.”

Richards also admitted earlier that month that she wanted to give the gossip mill “something to talk about.”

Despite continuously denying their romance, the duo has matching tattoos and matching rings.

They’ve were also spotted looking “very intimate” together during an outing in Paris in September 2023.

Richards even brought Wade as her date to Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party last month.

However, the mother of four has maintained that Wade is just “one of [her] best, best friends in the world.”

During “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in October 2023, Richards emphasized that she and Wade were just “very, very close” friends.

“When I see these things [online], I’m like, if she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that,” she argued. “I’m with my friends all the time. They don’t pay attention [to that].”