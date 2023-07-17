Monday, July 17, 2023
HomePOLITICSKyari replaces Adamu as APC national chair, Fuanter takes over as secretary
POLITICS

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC national chair, Fuanter takes over as secretary

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Kyari replaces Adamu as APC national chair

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Party (APC) Senator Abubakar Kyari, has taken over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

Equally, Festus Fuanter has taken over as acting secretaty

This follows the resignations of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman and Senator Iyiola Omisore as. National Secretary

In line with the party’s constitution, if a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the zone would take over in acting capacity.

Kyari led some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) into a meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja amid tight security.

Kyari came in with the Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Enukwu; National Vice Chairman (North West) Salihu Lukman; National Vice Chairman (North East) Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman (North Central) Muazu Bawa; National Vice Chairman(South West) Issacs Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South East) Ejoroma Arodiogu and the Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter

Security around the national secretariat has been beefed up with those driving into Blantrye Street, where the party headquarters is situated subjected to checks while passers-by are also stopped for questioning.

Previous article
Two killed, child injured in explosions on bridge linking Russia and Crimea
Next article
Wall Street kicks off week higher as investors await more earnings
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network