Kwara youths threaten to recall Saraki over fracas with FG

The Kwara Youth Stakeholders Forum (KYSF) has threatened to recall Senate President Bukola Saraki over the continuous face-off between the National Assembly and the Federal Government.

In a statement by its president, Charles Olufemi Folayan, the group regretted that the rancour was coming from stalwarts of same political party.

Labelling Saraki’s stewardship as unimpressive, KYSF worries that bills of public interest such as Local Government Autonomy Bill, Audit Bill including first-line charge for Auditor General for the Federation, Bill for Special Anti corruption Court, among others were yet to receive adequate attention from the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The statement reads: “We are disturbed by the frequent face-off between the Senate and the executive arm of government which is affecting the whole nation and requires the attention of all Nigerians, considering its adverse effect on the masses.

“We are cognisant of the separation of powers in a democratic setting, but it is shocking to see the legislative and executive arms of government formed by the same political party playing opposition between themselves in the name of separation of power.”