Wednesday, November 8, 2023
HomeNEWSKwara poly graduates 8,350 students, seeks more funds
NEWS

Kwara poly graduates 8,350 students, seeks more funds

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

 

A total of 8,350 students will on Thursday, graduate at the 29th convocation ceremony of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The Rector of the institution, Engr. Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He also appealed to the state government to, among other things, stop the selling of the institution’s land by land grabbers.

According to him, unauthorized structures have been springing up on both sides of the road leading to the main gate of the institution and constitute a great challenge to the security of the school.

Jimoh decried the problem of funding facing the institution, explaining that millions of naira was required each time the school faces accreditation and re-accreditation of its academic programmes and rehabilitation of obsolete structures.

The rector said the institution was investing huge sums of money in partnering with various security agencies in the area of provision of security as a result of encroachment on its land.

He appealed to the government, the alumni association of the institution and philanthropists to come to the rescue of the school by constructing a security fence around the polytechnic.

 

Previous article
Jake Paul next fight announced as YouTuber set to face another pro boxer after Tommy Fury | Boxing | Sport
Next article
‘I’m shocked to hear what Buhari’s ministers are saying about him’ – Bishop Kukah
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network