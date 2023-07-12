Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Kwara PDP sets up panel over youth leader’s outburst on Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has set up a disciplinary committee to look into the action of its youth leader, Prince Haliru Mahmoud Dantsoho, on his outburst regarding a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Dantsoho, in a viral video on social media, called for the accountability of the funds meant for the 2023 presidential campaign in the state.

He said, “We are not fighting the leader, Saraki. But we want accountability and independence of the party.

“And the fundamental question is we want to know how much was received for the 2023 presidential election, who received the money and how it was spent, that is all.”

Dantsoho came under a series of attacks from party leaders in the state over the outburst.

Responding, the party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunji Morounfoye, decried the youth leader’s unguarded outburst.

He said Dantsoho’s action brought the state’s working committee of the PDP and the party members to complete disrepute.

He said, “The SWC has set up a disciplinary committee that would look into the youth leader’s actions and report back to the party within seven days.

“Party members will be notified of the outcome of the disciplinary committee’s findings and appropriate recommendations.”

