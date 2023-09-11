Monday, September 11, 2023
Kwara graduating students face panel for grabbing colleague's breasts during sign-out ceremony
Kwara graduating students face panel for grabbing colleague’s breasts during sign-out ceremony

Two students of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilọrin, have been scheduled to face a disciplinary panel over alleged immoral display during their graduation ceremony.

The affected students, according to City & Crime’s findings, are Sulyman Tawakaltu and Mohammed AbdulSalam, both of the agricultural department.

In a viral image, AbdulSalam was seen grabbing the breasts of Tawakaltu during the sign-out ceremony for final-year students of the college last week.

According to an internal memo on the incident seen by our correspondent, the college attributed its decision to “the display of immoral practice by two students of the institution”.

The college mandated the “Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to bring the two students to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Speaking on the development on Sunday, its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hajia Habitat Zubair, told our correspondent that, “The school has commenced investigation into the matter but has not made any formal pronouncement on it.”

 

