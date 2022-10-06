Kwara Gov’s CPS petitions police over criminal defamation 

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kwara State Rafiu Ajakaye has petitioned the state command of the Nigeria Police Force requesting it to investigate and prosecute Abdulrasheed Akogun (Shoboi) and his brother Dare Akogun for alleged criminal defamation against his person.

In a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, the spokesman of the Governor said the duo committed the offence through their WhatsApp posts on September 30, 2022 in which they accused him of facilitating over N15m of public funds to prosecute the last chairmanship election of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Ajakaye said the allegations amounted to injurious falsehood and criminal defamation of his character, as the claims were false and a figment of the imaginations of the two of them, adding that the allegations were another way of inciting the public against Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other members of his government.

“These claims on the popular WhatsApp platform are, on all fronts, malicious and mere concocted lies. These claims have given rise to injurious insinuations and snide remarks against my person. I seek legitimate protection of the law to save my name as a human being, family man, citizen, and public officer, “ the CPS said