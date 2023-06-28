Thursday, June 29, 2023
Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq pays Sallah homage to Emir of Ilorin

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has paid Sallah homage to the  Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, at his Palace in Ilorin  as part of activities marking the Eid Adha festival.

The governor had earlier joined Muslims faithful to pray the Eid prayers at Ilorin praying ground, Asam Dam road.

During the visit, the governor solicited for his prayers for peace and prosperity in Kwara State and Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Emir expressed delight over the Governor’s visit and show of love, concern  and commitment for the people.

