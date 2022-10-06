Kwara Gov donates N10m to support family late Sheikh Aboto

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday joined prominent citizens, scholars and sympathisers in Aboto-Alfa in Asa local government of the state for the Fidau prayer for the late popular Islamic preacher and foremost Qur’an memoriser, Sheikh Abdulganiyu Aboto.

At the Fidau prayer, the Governor made a personal donation of N10m to support the immediate family of the late cleric.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Khalifatul Adabiy Sheikh Abdulqodir Muhammad Kamaldeen; Grand Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Faruq Onikijipa; Sheikh Sarafadeen Ajara; Jagunmolu of Igbaja-land and proprietor of Al-Hikmah University Alhaji Oladimeji Igbaja; representative of the APC Senatorial candidate (Kwara Central) and Turaki Ilorin Soliu Mustapha; and Dr. Abdullateef Adekilekun, among many other dignitaries.

The Governor, who had earlier sent his condolences, also attended the Janazah prayer for the deceased in Ilorin, the State capital.

Grand Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Faruq Onikijpa and Sheikh Sarafadeen Ajara, in their separate sermons, described the Muslim preacher as peace-loving and contented.

Onikijipa admonished the faithful to always support the cause of God and to support the welfare of Islamic scholars who are propagating Islam.

Ajara said Sheikh Aboto was known for his piety and his devotion to da’awah and the activities of Adabiyyah worldwide, praying Allah to repose his soul and comfort his family and the Aboto community.

In a statement on Saturday following his death, the Governor had said: “As faithfuls, we accept the judgment of our creator. We beseech Him to grant the scholar and others involved al-jannah Firdaus.”

Aboto, a prominent alumni of Kamaliyyya- Adabiyya, the educational wing of the Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, alongside one of his disciples, had died last week Friday when his car plunged into a river along Sobi Army Barracks road in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The corpses of the great cleric and that of his companion were retrieved from the river by men of the State Fire Service on Saturday.

The janazah (burial prayer) was held for the deceased at the Okekere-Ilorin residence of the founder of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, the late Sheikh Mohammed Kamaldeen Al-Adabiyy, on Sunday.