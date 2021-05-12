Kwara Gov cautions against denigrating Buhari

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday cautioned against the habit of disparaging the person of President Muhammadu Buhari for no just cause.

He said that President Buhari as the leader of the country deserves some respect and not denigration, especially in the light of his prudent management of resources and commitment to the welfare of the poor.

Governor AbdulRazaq added that the president has done exceedingly well in the area of infrastructure.

The governor said this in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at the distribution of Ramadan gifts, tagged ‘Baba for all’ to the vulnerable, physically challenged, widows and less privileged across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, the state chairman of the distribution of the Ramadan rice, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim said no fewer than 25,000 people would benefit from the programme.