Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq appoints new SSG

A new Secretary to the Kwara State Government, has been appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He is Prince Mahe Abdulkadir, a former Permanent Secretary and Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

He will replace Professor Mamman Saba Jibril, who served in Governor Abdulrazaq’s first term tenure from 2019-2023.

He was sworn-in at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday, alongside 18 commissioners screened and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The governor also appointed and swore-in two physically challenged persons as permanent secretaries in the state civil service.