Monday, September 4, 2023
HomeNEWSKwara: Gov Abdulrazaq appoints new SSG
NEWS

Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq appoints new SSG

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Gov Abdulrazaq appoints new SSG

A new Secretary to the Kwara State Government, has been appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He is Prince Mahe Abdulkadir, a former Permanent Secretary and Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

He will replace Professor Mamman Saba Jibril, who served in Governor Abdulrazaq’s first term tenure from 2019-2023.

He was sworn-in at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday, alongside 18 commissioners screened and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The governor also appointed and swore-in two physically challenged persons as permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

 

Previous article
NLC shuns FG’s meeting on warning strike
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network