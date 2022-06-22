POLITICS
Kwankwaso’s party gains one, Labour Party another as senators defect from APC, PDP
Two Senators on Wednesday announced their defection from their former political parties to another party ahead of the 2023 general election.
The Senators are: Francis Ezenwa Onyewusi representing Imo East Senatorial district and Haliru Dauda Jika representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district.
Their defection was made known by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan during a plenary on Wednesday.
While Senator Francis Onyewusi who is a first-timer to the Senate was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to Labour Party (LP), his counterpart in Bauchi was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before he defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
The defected Senators cited injustice and inequity in their former political parties that made them fail the primary elections.
On Tuesday, three All Progressives Congress (APC) senators defected to other political parties.
Ahmad Babba Kaita, senator representing Katsina north; Lawal Yahaya Gumau, senator representing Bauchi north, and Francis Alimikhena, senator representing Edo north, all defected to other parties.
Kaita, who represents President Muhammadu Buhari’s senatorial district, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Alimikhena.Advertisement
Gumau defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a party led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state.
The defectors have cited “marginalisation” and unfair treatment by their former parties as the reason for joining new parties.
Most of them were seeking reelection, but lost their tickets in their former parties.
The number of APC senators now stands at 66.
POLITICS
APC names Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje heads of Osun Gov’ship campaign council
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Lagos State governor , Babajide Sanwo-Olu,and his Kano counterpart, Umar Ganduje heads of the Osun State governorship campaign council.
The APC in a tweet posted to its verified Twitter page, @OfficialAPCNg, announced this on Tuesday night.
The council comprises 86 members.
The campaign council will be inaugurated at 2:00pm at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.
“NOTICE: The inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election will be held on Thursday, 23rd of June, 2022 by 2:00pm at the APC National Headquarters, Abuja,” the party tweeted.
Below is the full list of members of the campaign council as contained in a document signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and posted to the party’s Twitter page:
1. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chairman
2. H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Co-Chairman
3. H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Deputy Chairman
4. H.E. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Vice Chairman
5. H.E. Senator Atiku Bagudu, Vice Chairman
6. H.E. Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Vice Chairman
7. H.E. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Vice Chairman
8. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum, Vice Chairman
9. H.E. Mallam Inuwa Yahaya, Vice Chairman
10. H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, Vice Chairman
11. H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Vice Chairman
12. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Vice Chairman
13. H.E. Arakurrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Vice Chairman
14. H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Vice Chairman
15. H.E. Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, Vice Chairman
16. H.E. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Vice Chairman
17. H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi, Vice Chairman
18. H.E. Senator Hope Uzodinma, Vice Chairman
19. H.E. Rt. Hon. Bello Matawalle, Vice Chairman
20. H.E. Prof. Sen. Ben Ayade, Vice Chairman
21. Hon. Mohammed Bello Vice Chairman
22. H.E. Dr. Yahaya Bello, Vice Chairman
23. H.E. Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice Chairman
24. H.E. Dr. Ahmed Lawan, Vice Chairman
25. H.E. Senator Godwswill Akpabio, Member
26. H.E. Rt. Hon. Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi, Member
27. Rt. Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Member
28. H.E. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Member
29. Senator Gbenisola Saraki, Member
30. H.E. Babatunde Fashola, Member
31. Dr. Sunday Dare, Member
32. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Member
33. Air Marshall Sadique (Retd.), Member
34. Air Wing Marshal Petinrin (Retd.), Member
35. Lt. Gen. H. Buraitai (Retd.), Member
36. H.E. Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Member
37. Abubakar Malami, SAN, Member
38. Senator Hadi Sirika, Member
39 Prof. Ali Isa Pantami, Member
40. H.E. Timipre Sylva, Member
41. Alhaji Adamu Adamu, Member
42. Prince Ademola Adegoroye, Member
43 Chief Gbenga Familoni, Member
44. Dr. Ronke Bello, Member
45 Gen. Lawrence Onoja, Member
46. H.E. Mrs. Titiloye Tomori-Ponnle, Member
47. Rt. Hon. Patricia Etteh, Member
48 Hon. Chief Kayode Alufa, Member
49. Major Gen. A.A. Jubrin, Member
50. Hon. Seun Osamaye, Member
51. Hon. Anjor Obande, Member
52. Hon. Lucy Edu, Member
53. Hon. Charity Jabengo, Member
54. Hon. Aisha Adamu, Member
55. Hon. Terlum Ikya, Member
56. Hon. Bukie Okangbe, Member
57. Arc. Tunde Imolehin, Member
58. Chief Henry Ikechukwudi, Member
59. Mr. Tunde Rufai, Member
60. Mr. Jubril Gawat, Member
61. Qudus Babatunde, Member
62. Abubakar Babatsoho Abubakar, Member
63. Gbenga Saka, Member
64. Ismaila Omipidan, Member
65. Hon. Zainab A. Ibrahim, Member
66. Sadiq Bello, Member
67. Yomin Moddibo, Member
68. Alhaji Umar Kaila, Member
69. Binta Mu’azu, Member
70. Dr. Niyi Akinjisiju, Member
71. Barr. Smart Iheasor, Member
72. Hon. Bakura Lawan, Member
73. Princess Ada Ogbu, Member
74. Alhaji Umar Kaila, Member
75 Hon. Haruna Sultan, Member
76. Mrs. Yejide Ogundipe, Member
77. Adegbeyepa Adedipe, Member
78. Hon. Princess Mariam Onuoha, Member
79. Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Member
80. Sen. Bello Mandiya, Member
81. Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, Member
82. Sen. Kola Balogun, Member
83 Sen. Frank Ibezim, Member
84. Sen. Ishaku Abbo, Member
85. Mallam Aliyu Ahmed, Secretary
86. Prince Tona Famodera, Assistant Secretary
POLITICS
Atiku raises team to woo Wike
The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has set up a committee to pacify and woo the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and some other aggrieved members of the party.
The initiative was instituted by Atiku based on the need to go into the 2023 general elections with a united front.
The opposition party has been rocked by crisis following the choice of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate.
Wike, Okowa and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom had appeared before the screening panel set up by the PDP to nominate a vice-presidential candidate to the PDP presidential flagbearer.
Okowa was nominated by the PDP presidential candidate after rumours had it that Wike had been selected by the party advisory committee as the vice-presidential candidate the day before.
But findings indicate that the PDP feared Wike might work against Atiku’s ambition following his loss as the party presidential candidate and running mate to Atiku.
Signs that the PDP might run into stormy waters became pronounced with the defection of some of Wike’s supporters from the party in the last 24 hours.
Aside from the resignations of two allies of the Rivers state governor-a former minister of Niger Delta, Godsday Orubebe and an ex-commissioner in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, a mass exodus of party members was also said to be looming.
Sequel to the ominous signs in the party, Atiku was said to have constituted a team to appease and fully bring back Wike into his campaign council, ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a PDP chieftain who was privy to the decision, said, “ Atiku wanted to tell Wike about his choice of Okowa one-on-one but then, he heard that Wike had returned to Rivers. That clearly showed good faith. Even though Wike was not the selected candidate, Atiku wanted to accord him respect by letting him know before the news got to the public.
“Atiku has set up a reconciliatory committee to reach out to Wike and mend the cracks. Atiku understands the need to go to the 2023 elections with a united front. Everyone will be pacified. Not only Wike but every aggrieved person within the party.”
Corroborating the development, a top Atiku confidant stated, “Our people (PDP members) are still aggrieved and when you are doing mediation, you don’t give the impression that you are not sincere but it is a serious undertaking.“His Excellency, Governor Wike is strategic to Atiku’s victory, make no mistake about it. Whatever anybody may say, that is a party man through and through. He understands the times we are in and that was why he threw his hat in the ring; that is why he wants to be president because he feels that he has what it takes to lead the country so also the other candidates who contested.
“Now, that the contest is over, we really have a responsibility to bring everybody together. You don’t go to a battle with a disunited army. Wike is the kind of man you can go to battle with, you don’t leave him behind. You do all you can to bring him on board. The enemy is not within PDP; the enemies are those who have enslaved us; people that have impoverished us.”
Asked about the composition of the reconciliation panel, the source declined to release their names, noting that the job of the members was sensitive.
According to him, the team would approach those known to have Wike’s ears and get them to talk to the Rivers State Governor to close ranks with Atiku.
On the timeframe for the committee’s work, the source added, “No timeframe, it is an ongoing process. We are working very hard and I can assure you that a lot of work is going on. I know because I have spoken with one of those involved.”
The media adviser to Atiku, Mr Paul Ibe, could not be reached for comment while the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, declined to speak.
POLITICS
Fact check: Tinubu lied about his reason for contesting the 2023 presidency
Former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was quoted to have said that the highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation (CJN).
Tinubu made the claim when he paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at his palace on Sunday.
He told the Oba that he decided to contest the 2023 presidency in order to break that jinx.
“There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.
“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.
“The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us”
Highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of CJN?
While it is true that no Lagosian has had the opportunity to become Nigeria’s President, it is completely false that the highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.
It is possible that Tinubu was misquoted that highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of CJN.
If not, he blatantly lied about his claim.
The Nigerian presidential line of succession sets the ranking of Nigerian government officials who may become or act as President of Nigeria if the incumbent president becomes incapacitated, dies, resigns, or is removed from office (by impeachment).
The ranking is as follows:
Vice President
Senate President
Speaker of the House of Representatives
Chief Justice of the Federation (CJF)
Deputy Senate President
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives
The above, except the CJF, are all elected officers of Government.
The current Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila ,who was elected into that position on 12 June 2019, is from Lagos State.
As it stands today, Gbajabiamila is above CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and is third in line for succession to the Nigerian Presidency, after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.
Recall that Tinubu after intimating President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him told jounalists that his presidential bid has been a lifelong ambition.
“ “It’s a lifelong ambition. About the cap of a kingmaker. I’ve never seen the cap of a kingmaker before. That is the truth, and I’ve never seen where it is written in the rule book, anywhere in any country, that a kingmaker cannot be a king, unless you commit murder.
“So, whatever is your attribute is your own opinion. I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker.”
Latest News
- Gunmen behead another abducted Anambra ex-lawmaker after family paid N15million ransom
- Kwankwaso’s party gains one, Labour Party another as senators defect from APC, PDP
- Putin to meet leaders from bloc of countries that have not condemned his invasion of Ukraine
- Tupac Shakur’s family opens LA pop-up restaurant in honor of late rapper
- Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian petrol marketers, IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N180 per litre Amid Scarcity
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for ‘throwing that ass down’ in rare post
-
CELEBRITIES13 hours ago
Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
-
NEWS1 day ago
President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Nigerians defy CBN’s ban, double Bitcoin transactions in May
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session