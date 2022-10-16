Kwankwaso will not attend interactive session with presidential candidates organised by Arewa Joint Committee

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would not attend the “Interactive session with presidential candidates” organised by Arewa Joint Committee.

Abdulmumin Jibrin, spokesperson of the NNPP presidential campaign council disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday.

Jibrin accused organisers of the event of being compromised.

Kwankwaso was scheduled to speak at the event on Monday.

Jubril noted that the party could not vouch for the independence of some of the organisers of the event.

He stated that information at the disposal of the party revealed that the event was organised to promote the candidacy of a particular candidate from the north, adding that the event coincided with the campaign rally of the preferred candidate.

See statement below: