Kwankwaso receives 17 NNPP Reps-elect in Kano

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso on Friday received the House of Representatives members-elect on the platform of the party in Kano state.

The NNPP members-elect visited Kwankwaso on Friday to officially present their certificate of return to the former governor of Kano.

The party won the majority seats in Kano. It won 17 out of the 24 House of Representatives seats in the state.

It was a moment of delight to have received seventeen of our House of Reps Members-Elect from Kano State, under the platform of the NNPP, as they presented their Certificates of Return to me. With supplementary elections to be held in some constituencies. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LJYBVbjbE6 — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) March 10, 2023

Kwankwaso posted photos of the NNPP Reps members-elect on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted, “It was a moment of delight to have received seventeen of our House of Reps Members-Elect from Kano State, under the platform of the NNPP, as they presented their Certificates of Return to me,” Kwankwaso stated while receiving the winners.

“With supplementary elections to be held in some constituencies. And, with the forthcoming Gubernatorial/State Assembly elections, it’s my hope that our party will continue spreading its wings across the country. I congratulate the newly elected representatives, and I urge them to justify their people’s confidence in them,” Kwankwaso added.

Kwankwaso expressed optimism that the NNPP’s popularity will spread to other states of the federation during the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The NNPP leader gained more political grounds on Friday when the Supreme Court sacked former Kano State governor and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, as the NNPP Senator-Elect for Kano Central Senatorial District.