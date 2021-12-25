POLITICS
Kwankwaso gives out Shekarau’s daughter in marriage
It was a row call of distinguished members of the National Assembly as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, led other lawmakers to wedding fathia of Halima Ibrahim Shekarau, daughter of Senator representing Kano Central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano yesterday.
Besides, a similar event between Jawad Ibrahim Shekarau, son of the senator and his bride, Munirah Abdullahi Mustapha holds simultaneously in Kaduna.
The Kano wedding fathia suddenly turned to another political arena, when former governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stormed the event alongside thousands of his red cap revolution moment.
Officiating the new union at the Umar bin Kattab Mosque, Denji round, in Kano, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Yahaya Tanko, advised the new bride, Halima Shekarau and her heartthrob, Adamu Yusuf Maitama, to live their marital life in accordance with Islamic jurisprudence.
The Islamic clergy urged them to love themselves for the sake of Allah while praying for God’s guidance and strength to pilot their affairs.
Kwankwaso, who stood as the bride’s guardian received N100,000 dowry from the groom’s family.
Incidentally, the atmosphere that witnessed unusual surge of crowd accommodated thousands of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) devoid of all unimaginable provocation which is synonymous to gathering of such nature.
Expectedly, the conspicuous absent of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the ceremony speaks volume on the raging internal crisis rocking the Kano APC.
An Abuja high court judgment recently declared the Shekarau led APC leadership under the Chairman of Ahmadu Haruna Danzago congresses as credible while it invalidated the Ganduje anointed congresses.
Although, the state government has filed appeal process against the Abuja judgment, the governor seems to have lost the party structure to the newly formed G-7 group under the leadership of Senator Shekarau.
I’m ready to reconcile with Ganduje – Kwankwaso
Following frantic moves by the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to stage a comeback to his former political hub, Kwankwasiyya enclave, the leader of the Red Caps Followers, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says there is nothing bad about reconciliation.
Already, reports has it that Governor Ganduje has expressed full readiness to reconcile with his former friend and political ally, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
However, Kwankwaso while answering questions from media practitioners who were on condolence visit to his Millar Road Country home in Kano, Wednesday, shows clear readiness to accept any reconciliation moves from Ganduje.
Kwankwaso, who thanked Governor Ganduje for showing his sympathy to him for losing his brother, Comrade Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso, said the condolence visit showed clear brotherhood and concern.
Governor Ganduje was at the Former Governor Kwankwaso’s house, alongside all his cabinet members and some Ullamas to console the Senator for losing his brother to the cold hands of death.
2023: Ojudu clears air on saying Osinbajo will run for presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has denied saying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will run for the presidency in 2023.
Some reports had claimed Ojudu hinted on Osinbajo contesting for the presidency in 2023.
However, Ojudu said such pronouncement is not his call, adding that only the Vice President would disclose if he has a presidential ambition.
In a statement he signed, Ojudu, however, affirmed that Osinbajo was qualified to run for the Presidency in 2023.
According to Ojudu: “My attention has been called to a quotation attributed to me that is trending. It was to the effect that Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President will run for the office of President in 2023.
“First, let me reiterate again that Prof. Osinbajo is for now fully focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration, to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy. He has not made any declaration in respect of the 2023 elections.
“What happened was that I was in Port Harcourt where I had a private meeting with some friends and interest groups. While at the meeting discussing politics, economy and a number of other subjects of public interest and well-being of our country someone asked me if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will run for President come 2023.
“My answer to that enquiry was that he is eminently qualified to contest and will be the one to decide whether to do so or not at an appropriate time.
“I concede that Nigerians are highly interested in knowing if Osinbajo will run. Everywhere I go that is the question people ask me and I have always tried to be careful in my response whether to an individual or groups.
“While I appreciate and welcome the people’s love and admiration for Vice President Osinbajo, my counsel is we should all allow him to make the decision whether or not he is interested, by himself at the right time. It is certainly not a matter that will be pronounced at a private meeting such as the one I participated in earlier this week in Port Harcourt.”
PDP Reps tells Buhari to secure Nigeria or resign
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up and save Nigeria from the grips of rampaging terrorists, bandits and kidnappers or he should resign.
The PDP caucus said it was worrisome that Nigeria under Buhari has been seized by hostage-takers-bandits and terrorists – who extract ransom demands on the poor and impoverished citizens and turn homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and cities into killing fields.
The caucus in a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers State), noted that the bloodletting unleashed by the hostage-takers, which has gone unabated, with Buhari showing “complete incapacity to arrest the situation, or bring the killer squads who roam the vast swathes of our country to book”, was traumatic.
Chinda said the president was missing in action and that rather than leading from the front as a general, he was leading from the back.
“Everywhere we turn, today, our dead are either being prepared for burials by families whose hearts are torn up by grief, or they are being mourned by families who can’t tell where the corpses of their loved ones are or where the killer squads will turn up next.
“Here is the stark truth of the Nigerian condition under Buhari’s ruinous rule; citizens are in a prolong, severe and intense state of mourning that has kept them stuck in acute anguish, pain and trauma.”
“In his recent remark at the sidelines of the COP-26 Conference in Scotland, United Kingdom, General Buhari boasted: ‘We will defeat them, one highway, one rail link- and one job- at a time’. It is over three weeks since the Conference ended, no stone of resistance has been mobilized by the General against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers,” he said.
Speaking further, the caucus said bandits, terrorists and kidnappers have continued to unleash their reigns of terror on helpless citizens, taking not “one highway, one rail link – and one job – at a time” but whole communities and regions in fell swoops whenever they choose to strike.
“The communities of Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, Kagara of Niger State, Karim Lamido of Taraba State, Katoge and Yanturaku of Katsina State, and of the north east, north west, south south and south east are witnesses to the reigns of terror.”
The caucus said it was saddened that “unfortunately, the president who famously boasted of leading from the front is now missing in action.”
“General Buhari is concerned only about his personal and family safety, and the safety of his lackeys.”
“Typical of rulers in history who suffered from messianic complex, he thinks his personal survival is tantamount to the survival of the nation,” the caucus said.
On the issue of the Electoral amendment bill, the caucus expressed concerns that in the past one month, Nigerians have waited on Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Reform Bill passed to him by the National Assembly.
