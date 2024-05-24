Kwankwaso denies involvement in Sanusi’s reinstatement

Former governor of Kano State,Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied any involvement in the decision to reinstate Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

He said, “I will go to Kano very soon and I will speak with some of the assembly members, especially the speaker, and the Governor on what is happening.

“When I said we will revisit the case, I didn’t say the direction to follow. I just said it will be reviewed… When I go there, I will hear what happened and I am sure they will tell me whatever happened and whatever they tell me, we just pray for them. I heard the Assembly members have repealed the law.

“What we were telling them was they should go and investigate whether what happened was done out of goodwill or not. What happened appears to be a vendetta or cheating. It’s just a matter of did Ganduje do right or wrong? It’s not about going against him.”

