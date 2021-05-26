CELEBRITIES
KWAM 1 caught on tape threatening Lagos monarch over LG elections (VIDEO)
A leaked video has revealed the moment popular Fuji musician and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) argued with the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka over the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.
The video, which was released on Tuesday by a prince of Lagos, Abisoye Oshodi, was believably captured by one of the chiefs of the monarch.
The video captured KWAM 1’s anger with the monarch for refusing to support his candidate for the chairmanship seat in Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).
The 63-year-old Fuji maestro could be see in the video questioning the monarch’s decision not to support his anointed candidate.
Addressing the monarch, a furious KWAM 1 wondered why the monarch will not support his candidate despite the fact that he has supported the monarch’s candidates in previous elections.
KWAM 1 and the monarch are supporting different candidates for the chairmanship seat in Isolo.
KWAM is routing for one of his managers, Bayo Olasoju to become the next chairman, while the Osolo is supporting an indigene of the town, Mojeeb Adam to occupy the seat.
Olasoju is currently Vice chairman of the council while Adam, who is the Balogun of Isolo, previously served as the Vice Chairman of the council when Mrs. Modupeola Fafowora Oseghale was the Chairman.
Watch the video below if you understand Yoruba:
#BBNaija: Dorathy gifts her elder sister a brand new car as she turns 27 (Video)
Big Brother Naija 2020 star, Dorathy, has celebrated her elder sister, Cynthia Bachor in an expensive way as she turns a new age.
She bought a Hyundai as birthday gift for her sister who clocks 27, today May 24, 2021.
Dorathy took to her Snapchat to share a video of the moment she surprised her sibling with the beautiful whip.
Cynthia could be heard expressing her thanks to Dorathy as their friends admired the new machine. She then moved in for a hug.
Meanwhile, Cynthia took to her Twitter account to celebrate herself with beautiful words.
She shared a lovely photo of herself and wrote;
I want to write a long caption, but I don’t have the range for it
. God I’m grateful for how conscious you are of me. Let’s keep doing life together . Happy birthday to me
Yoruba actor, Sanyeri begs masquerade association for forgiveness
Yoruba actor, Olaniyi Afonja has apologized to adherents of traditional religion after he depicted masquerades in a film he acted .
A picture of Afonja and 2 other popular Yoruba actors wearing the costumes of masquerades was posted on social media some few days ago.
The two other actors were Femi Adebayo and Kamilu Kopo.
The picture sparked outrage among traditional worshippers who felt the actors portrayed masquerades as evil and irreligious.
However, Afonja, who is fondly referred to as Sanyeri has come out to clarify and state his own position.
In a post on social media on Friday, Afonja stated that the picture in question was from a film he did about six years ago, noting that he had begged leaders of the masquerade association when they expressed their rejection of the film then.
He noted that he had since produced a film, Alagba fully devoted to masquerades.
According to him, he used the film to correct the belief that masquerades are bad omens, noting that the film changed the narrative and reintroduce the masquerade as a colorful, playful and benign entity.
He stated that he had no intention to arouse fear or stir up or incite hatred towards any religion.
He again begged the masquerade association for forgiveness over the film.
He said he was offering the apology on behalf of himself and the two other actors.
Actress, Caroline Danjuma puts her boobs on display while posing in sheer shirtdress
Caroline Danjuma has released hot photos of herself on Instagram.
The mum-of-three struck several suggestive poses while clad in a sheer white shirtdress with a plunging neckline, displaying ample cleavage.
The dress stuck to her oiled skin, clinging to her curves, and left little to the imagination.
“Hurricane,” her caption on one of the photos reads.
