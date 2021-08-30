Kunle Sanni’s wife elected new National President of FOMWAN

The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has elected Alhaja Rafiah Idowu Sanni as its Amirah (National President).

FOMWAN is the umbrella body of Muslim women across the country.

Sanni was selected as 10th National Amirah of FOMWAN during its 36th Annual National Conference held in Abuja at the weekend.

Sanni, who is the wife of the Chairman of Oyo State Muslim, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni, retired as a principal from Oyo State Civil Service in April, 2020.

Sanni, while speaking, promised to coordinate the affairs of FOMWAN with the fear of God.

She said, “To Allah be all glory for this rare privilege. I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by FOMWAN to serve and further contribute my quota to its all round development.

“This is an amanah (trust) which I will account for hence I am praying to Allah to ease the task for me and make it a hujjah for me and not against me on the day of recompense.

“I am seeking the cooperation of all members as the task should be seen as a collective one.

“This will enable us to continue to expand the frontiers and tentacles of our great Association towards a better life for Muslim women and girls.”