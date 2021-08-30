NEWS
Kunle Sanni’s wife elected new National President of FOMWAN
The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has elected Alhaja Rafiah Idowu Sanni as its Amirah (National President).
FOMWAN is the umbrella body of Muslim women across the country.
Sanni was selected as 10th National Amirah of FOMWAN during its 36th Annual National Conference held in Abuja at the weekend.
Sanni, who is the wife of the Chairman of Oyo State Muslim, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni, retired as a principal from Oyo State Civil Service in April, 2020.
Sanni, while speaking, promised to coordinate the affairs of FOMWAN with the fear of God.
She said, “To Allah be all glory for this rare privilege. I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by FOMWAN to serve and further contribute my quota to its all round development.
“This is an amanah (trust) which I will account for hence I am praying to Allah to ease the task for me and make it a hujjah for me and not against me on the day of recompense.
“I am seeking the cooperation of all members as the task should be seen as a collective one.
“This will enable us to continue to expand the frontiers and tentacles of our great Association towards a better life for Muslim women and girls.”
NEWS
Yahoo boy stabbed to death in Delta after making N50m
A suspected yahoo boy has been reportedly stabbed to death. The victim simply identified as Clinton was stabbed to death by his friends after he allegedly made N50 million in Delta State.
The deceased’s death came after he celebrated his mother’s birthday in early August at Ovie Palace Road in Uvwie Local Government Area.
He was in HK, a building housing many internet fraudsters, with his friends when the bank alerted him around 3am on Friday.
He was stabbed to death after he screamed for joy. His assailants were accosted by vigilantes while they were trying to take Clinton’s body to his mother.
They were however allowed through after bribing the vigilantes.
The killers succeeded in carrying and handing over the remains of the deceased to his mother, simply identified as Onome, who rushed him to the Central Hospital, Ekpan, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. Immediately after the deceased was buried, his killers called his mother and informed him that they were on their way to Sokoto State to obtain money to organize a befitting burial for him.
The incident has thrown the Baptist Church in Okuokoko Community, where the deceased was a member of the Royal Ambassador, into mourning. The Delta State Police Command, led by CP Ari Mohammed Ali, is yet to comment on the matter.
NEWS
Ogboni fraternity leader reveals why he allowed police arrest him at Yoruba Nation rally
Tajudeen Bakare, the leader of Ogboni fraternity, who was arrested in July at the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos, has said he chose not to disappear when men of the Lagos Police Command seized him.
According to him, he considered it inappropriate to disappear because he was arrested alongside some other persons.
Bakare, who spoke in Yoruba, said there were six other people in the vehicle with him when they were arrested and he was concerned about their fate should he escape and leave them behind.
He said he allowed himself to be arrested with the others “to protect them because they are not members of Ogboni fraternity”.
Bakare revealed this during his recent interview with BBC News Yoruba.
He also disclosed that he was shocked at the murder allegations levelled against him by the state’s authorities, saying he had no gun with him when he was arrested.
“We were not arrested at the Yoruba Nation rally ground. And I did not kill anybody. Or how is it possible for someone who does not have a gun on him to shoot another person to death?” he said.
Bakare submitted that still, he was not perturbed.
He said should there be another Yoruba Nation rally, he would be actively involved.
Policemen had besieged the venue of the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota on July 3, 2021 and in an attempt to disperse protesters, allegedly shot one Jumoke Oyeleke.
NEWS
Robbers write bank in Oyo
Security agencies have increased their presence around commercial banks in Oyo town after armed robbers reportedly wrote a commercial bank in Owode area of the town.
The robbers wrote to the branch about one month ago, telling the manager to prepare for their attack soon.
It was gathered that the robbers brought the letter to the bank during working hours and handed it over to a security guard who sent it to the branch manager.
The letter, it was learnt, prompted the bank to alert security agencies, leading to surveillance scale-up around the branch and other banks in the area.
A source said: “Security agencies are not treating the letter as a mere threat going by what is going on around the country. Criminals are everywhere and are increasing in Nigeria today, hence the letter cannot be taken as a joke.”
The Nation gathered that security agencies are keeping a close watch on other bank branches, believing that writing to the bank might be a deliberate ploy to divert attention from the actual bank of their target in the area.
The Nation learnt that police have deployed special forces around the area to prevent the planned attack.
Owode is the commercial hub in the town. Several commercial banks have their branches in Owode. It is also the town’s gateway. The area is about one kilometer to the palace of the Alaafin and less than one kilometer to Ajayi Crowder University and Federal School of Survey. Oyo Area Police Command is not that far away from Owode.
Police spokesman Adewale Osifeso said: “There is no such threat. Nonetheless, Oyo State Police Command under the constructive leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko, operates a robust and formidable security architecture which is all encompassing to cater to the protection of lives and properties of the good citizens of the State.”
Latest News
- Yahoo boy stabbed to death in Delta after making N50m
- Ogboni fraternity leader reveals why he allowed police arrest him at Yoruba Nation rally
- Robbers write bank in Oyo
- I have document, Fulani want to takeover Nigeria – Gov Ortom insists
- CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders to political parties
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Which countries have the least amount of sex?
-
NEWS2 days ago
DIA declares retired Commodore Olawunmi wanted over Channels TV’s Anti-Buhari’s interview
-
NEWS2 days ago
DIA gives lame excuse for declaring Commodore Olawunmi wanted
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff September 1
-
NEWS2 days ago
Obasanjo gets new appointment
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP Governors’ Forum denies telling Uche Secondus to resign
-
NEWS2 days ago
How Late TB Joshua contributed to rescue of Niger State pupils – Headmaster
-
NEWS2 days ago
Pastor Bakare taunts Bishop Oyedepo for ‘making noise about his private jet’