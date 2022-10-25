Kunle Afod and wife, Desola part ways over babymama

After years of fighting hard to keep her marriage despite her husband’s philandering attitude and embarrassments from his side chics and baby mama on social media, Desola Afod has now called it quits with actor Kunle Afod.

The mother of four boys confirmed the news on her Instagram page moments ago by deleting all their photos and also releasing a statement that reads thus:

“The good news you wanna hear, I left Kunle Afod”

This is coming after Kunle Afod allegedly disrespected her by visiting one of his baby mamas in the United States of America who bore him his first child. He didn’t stop there, he went ahead to post this online to spite Desola. In retaliation, she unfollowed him on social media and he returned the favour.

Also when Kunle Afod marked his birthday on Monday, October 24th, 2022, Desola failed to celebrate him on any of social media pages.

“This woman is not lying. She has deleted all their photos. The reason why she’s still bearing the Afod is that it’s not easy to change it on Instagram” a fan responded to Desola’s announcement moments ago.