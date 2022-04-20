NEWS
Kukah adamant, dares Buhari
The war of words between the Presidency and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, continued, yesterday, with the fiery priest challenging Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu to an open debate to talk about the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari since the administration took reins of government over seven years ago.
Kukah, who spoke in an interview on Arise TV, yesterday, in apparent reaction to a statement titled: “Kukah’s virus of hate” by Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, insisted that Buhari “knows that I’ve great respect for him and he’s a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the president of Nigeria.”
He said Nigerians know the truth, adding that even the First Lady, Aisha , does not support all the policies of her husband.
In his Easter Sunday homily in Sokoto, Kukah had said Buhari has destroyed Nigeria and the only thing thriving in the country is corruption, warning that Nigeria must be reclaimed from its impending slide to anarchy.
But Shehu fired back and asked him to shed his priestly garb and join politics. “For a man who has been spreading hate for decades, nothing new in the homily, except for the fact that while millions of Christians were remembering the Lord’s crucifixion on Friday, His descent on Saturday, His resurrection on Sunday, and subsequent appearance to his disciples, Bishop Matthew Kukah was playing politics.
“From his pulpit he devoted his Easter message not to Christ’s death and rebirth so Man might be saved – but to damning the government in the most un-Christian terms.
“Bishop Kukah neglects the Bible’s teachings in James 1:26: “If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person’s religion is worthless”.
“Easter should be a time for renewal, and for hope. For those in authority – both temporal and spiritual – to come together in word and deed so those who look to them for example can be inspired by their grace.
“Yet Bishop Kukah used his sermon purposefully to make dissensions and quarrels about the law. His accusatory list against the government revealed only his hatred for them.
“Still, when he accused them of division, he gave no examples: merely assertions emanating from his own mouth. His allegation of ethnic and regional divide was innuendo without proof, and he gave none.
“We respectfully ask Bishop Kukah to leave government to the voters and the politicians they elect, while he concentrates on his job.
“As it is expressed in James 1:27: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.” Or else, he should put away his clerical garb, join partisan politics and see how far he can go.”
But the Bishop on Tuesday maintained that he had nothing personal against the president but his policies which Aisha also disagrees with.
“All those saying I attacked the president, I have never attacked his person. All I have spoken about is his inability to manage diversities effectively and efficiently. I have studied diversity as a subject and I know what I am talking about.
“Those who think these things are personal would see that I have never talked about his person or character; I believe he is a gentleman but as far as being the president is concerned, he has done a bad job, even his wife has also disagreed with his policies.
“So, those guys should not sit in their air-conditioned office drinking coffee and think everything is honky-donkey. Let them disagree with the text of my message.”
He added: “Let me set the record straight, I delivered my sermon to my congregation and the message. The bearers of the message are directed primarily to the good people of Sokoto dioceses.
“The president knows that I have great respect for him and he is a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the president of Nigeria.
“There is nothing I am saying that is new, all the pastors who preached yesterday during the Easter service said the same thing. Tell me one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with and let’s discuss.”
Kukah who affirmed that he speaks directly with the president said his criticism of the government is nothing personal but the zeal to see things get better in the country.
“For a Muslim (Shehu) to sit down and tell me what an Easter message should contain is something.
“Buhari himself knows that there is nothing personal in what I say. One thing the president has said that humbled me is that he told me, ‘Bishop Kukah, I know where you stand on any issue that has to do with Nigeria.’
“What connected me with Buhari and a lot of Muslims is not the Catholic church, it is my public position on a lot of things. And I am not saying it so that you must agree with me. But Nigerians have been extraordinarily magnanimous because I have not had many people saying we disagree with you and I have not spoken because I know the issue. The primary beneficiary of what I say is me and I speak for myself. If you have any issues with me, let’s clarify the issue.”
Again, Boko Haram attacks Inspector General of Police’s hometown, kills 11, sets school ablaze
Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Geidam town in Yobe State, where Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police , Usman Alkali comes from.
Wednesday’s attack comes just a few weeks after a similar attack there killed four people.
It was gathered that the insurgents entered through the eastern part of the town on foot on Wednesday evening without firing a single shot.
They were said to have parked their motorbikes in a neighbouring community.
On entering the town, they set the Government Science and Technical School on fire.
One Hussaini Abdullahi an ad hoc Airtel registration agent was killed because he was unable to link their SIM cards with National Identity Numbers (NIN).
A family source said the insurgents slit the throat of Abdullahi and shot his twin brother on the leg when he attempted to escape.
Another source, who doesn’t want to be named, told our correspondent that the gunmen also targeted ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam, where they slaughtered 10 people, both men and women.
“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.
“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or get killed,” the source said.
The attack came one year after the insurgents seized Geidam for five days, killing many and forcing thousands to flee.
The vice chairman of Geidam Local Government, Musa Muhammed, confirmed the attack.
Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe State, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the attack but said nine persons, among them a retired police officer, were killed in the attack.
He said the insurgents caught people unawares at a popular bar in Anguwan Kwari on Wednesday night.
Geidam shares borders with communities along the fringes of Lake Chad and is among the local governments that experienced several Boko Haram attacks in the state over the last few years.
Some residents were said to have fled the town to avoid being trapped as was the case last year when the insurgents spent days in the community.
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has condemned the terrorist attack on Geidam and called for more prayers for lasting peace in the state and country.
He described the attack as heinous, especially in the holy month of Ramadan when the faithful were seeking the mercy of Allah against engaging in obnoxious acts.
The governor, while commending security agencies for their resilience, commiserated with the victims of the attack assuring of government support.
He urged the people to always volunteer useful and timely information to security agencies to enhance proactive measures.
Buhari mandates security chiefs to rescue abducted train passengers, others
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to ensure the rescue of passengers kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked three weeks ago.
The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), disclosed this to State House correspondents after the first 2022 meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Monguno said the President had directed all security agencies to work in concert to ensure the rescue of the passengers.
He said, “Mr President has directed all the operational and intelligence elements to rescue these innocent people immediately and unhurt. This is the basis, which other issues were discussed.
“The President is using that as a reference point to let the security agencies know that they have an obligation to get every innocent soul that is in captivity, out of captivity. He is not particular just about the Kaduna incident, but about all other incidents.
“Now, the way and the manner in which they will be rescued are beyond me. It is not something I am willing to disclose because that, in itself, can become a springboard for compromising whatever efforts we will be putting.”
On why the security agents have failed to invade terrorist hideouts in Kaduna since the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced knowledge of their whereabouts, the NSA noted that such comments only enable the terrorists to change base; making rescue efforts difficult.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke about the security agencies, saying we know who they are, where they are. Again, that is the danger. When you start talking too much, you give away a lot. Now, even if they say we know where they are, that in itself is already a problem.
“Once you say it, whether it is true or false, the person who has your people in captivity will move to another location. It is just as simple as that. So, sometimes it is best to just keep silent, mum is the word,” Monguno added.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said the deployment of personnel to areas such as the Abuja-Kaduna Road was more complicated than it looks.
Baba explained that the Force often rely on personnel from other states to complement the policemen and women currently stationed in Kaduna.
He said, “Deployment is being determined by a lot of issues or yardsticks. Just like two states may have different number of local governments, so also there can be different numbers of formations in that state or in that formation. We have formations, commands, zonal commands and so forth.
“So, deployment should not be based on either size or number of persons or threat assessment tool of that place. It is all about how you police a particular place based on the number of people you have, based on your also ability to gather that manpower.”
Arewa youths reject Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, call them liabilities
The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), has said young Nigerians will not support the presidential aspirations of Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi
The group also downplayed the chances of the trio emerging as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said Osinbajo, Tinubu, and Amaechi are liabilities that should not be taken seriously.
Shettima said the APC chieftains are unpopular candidates, contrary to some Nigerians’ beliefs.
Shettima said Nigerians were yearning for a new breed of politicians, and not the likes of Osinbajo, Tinubu, and Amaechi.
According to Shettima: “Tinubu, Osinbajo, and Amaechi are the most unpopular candidates as far as I’m concerned. Don’t forget that Nigerians are yearning for a new order; they want something fresh. Nobody would take those liabilities for seriousness. I don’t think those candidates are popular before Nigerians.
“They are entitled to declare their intentions, but to say they are the strongest candidates is not true.
“Going by statistics, the youths between 18 and 40 have over 78 percent of the voting population. And going by this, the youths will not queue behind any older person.
“When you talk about Amaechi, what have we seen on the ground? Is it the railway? Or the disaster between Nigeria and the Chinese? Amaechi, who can’t produce a Councillor in his place, no local government Chairman, how can he be said to be popular? He can’t even go to his State; he said he was afraid of his governor in one of his interviews. Is that what you call popularity?
“The same Amaechi recently said he has no money to contest, so where did he suddenly get the money to contest? The same goes for Osinbajo.”
