KSI’s old boxing coach Viddal Riley has admitted he’d be interested in fighting YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul – but only once he has completed his own journey to become a world champion. The 26-year-old has turned his attention back towards his boxing career after mingling in the YouTube fight scene in the corners of KSI, Deji Olatunji and AnEsonGib for their run-ins with the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake.

Jake Paul, in particular, has made boxing a big part of his life, forging a 9-1 professional career. He will fight heavyweight icon Mike Tyson in Texas later this year in what could be a professional fight, and he is also a boxing promoter and founder of Most Valuable Promotions, which has women’s boxing star Amanda Serrano on their roster. Riley, like Paul, is on a mission to reach the top of the boxing mountain and he has a 10-0 record as a cruiserweight and he’s the English champion in his respective weight class. The 6ft1in orthodox will defend his English title against fellow Brit Mikael Lawal this weekend at the O2 Arena. Riley would be willing to fight the younger Paul, having shared a promotion stage with the American on several occasions. They also happen to both be cruiserweights and stand at an identical height and reach. Riley says he will take on Paul, which would be a major money fight, but only when he’s the cruiserweight king. “Only once I become world champion,” Riley exclusively declared to Express Sport. “That’s how I see it. I mean, life changes things. If I don’t talk about this and this is going to happen there and this is going to happen there, because even though I’m only 26, it’s been enough years to realise things don’t go how you’ve been putting them to go. Do you know what I mean? It’s not how life works.

“You’ve got to be able to adjust and go with what life and the higher powers are putting in front of you. But in my mind, and how I ideally get in the ring at any time with Jake as a world champion, and then I give him, I do a voluntary defence against him, because it would be a huge, huge, huge potential to be the biggest fight in boxing history, because of how many, the reach and how many people want to be involved and see it. “But I don’t have any intentions of having that fight on the build-up whilst I’m still growing and hitting my personal goals and targets. Once I’ve ticked that off, I can say, right, are you still making noise? Are you still interested? Are you still doing it? Cool. Then we can fight. But it’s not something to mould into the growth and the elevation of my career. So he’s doing what he’s doing. I’m doing what I’m doing. And if it shall happen, it shall happen. And I’ll be happy because there’ll be a lot of bread.” Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

Paul has often been criticised for the calibre of opponent he picks to fight but as far as Riley is concerned, the social media star deserves credit. Heavyweight Tyson, despite being in his 50s, still possesses potent knockout power. “He deserves all the credit. I always say that,” Riley added. “Something I’ve said to him personally, you know what I mean? Well done with what you’re doing. And you should keep doing it because it is a massive transition from where he began to where he is now. And I think, yeah, like the Mike Tyson fight was a bit wayward. I didn’t expect that from him. You know, he was going to pick a more, an opponent that is in line with what he’d been saying about this whole traditional thing, wanting to be a world champion and everything. “So when I saw the Mike Tyson one, it was a bit mad. Like I said, I’m not a fan of that fight. I’m not in agreement with that fight because we don’t want to see OAPs putting their hearts under pressure and raising their blood pressure and everything to go and fight 27-year-olds. It’s not something that I’m advocating. But I mean, the way Jake’s looking at it, it’s Mike Tyson, it’s Mike Tyson. So if I beat Mike Tyson, I can take that to my grave. But me personally, I wouldn’t need to guess that I’d beat a 57-year-old Mike Tyson. But you know, that’s me.”









