KSI vs Joe Fournier undercard – Full line-up and schedule ahead of fight | Boxing | Sport





KSI and Joe Fournier headline tonight’s Misfits Boxing 007 card at Wembley Arena, London. But there a whole host of influencers fighting on the undercard as well. Here, Express Sport runs down who is on the bill and everything you need to know about them.

Deji Olatunj vs Swarmz Deji Olatunji: Deji Olatunji is KSI’s brother and one of the most experienced influencer boxers with five fights (1-4). In his last outing, he fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather but was stopped in the sixth round. The 26-year-old made his name appearing in KSI’s early videos and has since gone on to carve out his own successful YouTube career. His main channel ‘ComedyShortsGamer’ has 10.7m subscribers at the time of writing. Swarmz: Swarmz is a British rapper turned influencer boxer. He kicked off his career inside the ring with a first-round knockout loss to KSI before bouncing back to beat Ryan Taylor in the opening round of his second bout. Swarmz famously collaborated with KSI in his hit 2020 single Houdini. Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Salt Papi: Tiktok star Salt Papi has quickly established himself as one of the most highly thought of fighters in the crossover boxing sphere. Sporting a 3-0 record as a boxer, the Filipino puncher has looked virtually untouchable in dominant victories over Halal Ham, Andy Warski and Josh Brueckner. Anthony Taylor: Anthony Taylor is an experienced combat sportsman who has competed professionally in both MMA (7-5) and boxing (2-3). The Bellator veteran made the switch to influencer boxing after providing rounds for Jake Paul as a sparring partner. He has since gone on to face ex-Love Island stars Tommy Fury, Jack Fincham and Idris Virgo in the ring.

Viruzz vs DK Money Viruzz: Viruzz is a popular Spanish YouTuber with over 5.75m subscribers. This will be his first fight outside of his homeland after losing to Mister Jagger and beating Momo Geronimo in Spain. DK Money: DK Money is a social media influencer and vlogger. His Instagram @dkmoney has over 2m followers and is mainly made up of fashion posts and boxing videos. He is 1-2 as a boxer so far, having lost to Nick Ireland and King Kenny and holds a sole victory over Ryan Taylor. Little Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii Little Bellsy: Donna Preusker, aka Little Bellsy, is a reality TV star and model. She has one fight to her name, a victory over Instagram star Papi Katarina via unanimous decision last year. Lil Kymchii: Morgan Lee, aka Lil Kymchii, has over 22.1 million TikTok subscribers and 133K followers on Instagram. She is set to make her boxing debut tonight.

Tennessee Thresher vs Paigey Cakey Tennessee Thresher: Tennessee Tresher is making is a lifestyle influencer and model with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. She has never boxed competitively before. Paige Cakey: Paige Cakey is an English singer and actress known for her roles in Attack the Block and BBC drama Waterloo Road. She is making her boxing debut. WingsOfRedemption vs Boogie2988 WingsOfRedemption: WingsofRedemption is a YouTuber with just under 500,000 subscribers. He weighs around 400lb, a similar weight to his opponent, in what will be the heaviest crossover boxing bout yet. Boogie2988: YouTube star Boogie2988 also tips the scales at around 400lb and is best known for his rants about video games and nerd culture. Both men will fight for the first time tonight. Zuckles vs Mystery opponent Zuckles: Zuckles is a variety game Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He made a name for himself playing Fortnite and Rust. He makes his debut against a mystery opponent, who will be announced on the night. Luis Nestor vs Archie Luis Nestor: Luis Nestor is a debutant boxer and YouTuber with over 2.7 million subscribers on his BramFam YouTube page. Archie: Archie King is a small-time YouTuber and video game streamer making his first walk to the ring tonight.









