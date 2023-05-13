Saturday, May 13, 2023
BOXING

KSI vs Joe Fournier radio coverage and free fight highlights | Boxing | Sport

KSI vs Joe Fournier goes down tonight live on DAZN PPV. The event will cost £19 on top of an existing DAZN membership, starting from £9.99 a month. But for those who don’t fancy forking out the hefty subscription fees Express Sport provides you with a couple of options on how to view the fight completely free of charge.

Radio coverage

TalkSPORT have the live radio rights for the event. Their coverage starts at 9pm and can be listened to via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio at 1089 or 1053 AM.

How to rewatch for free

As always highlights of the fight as well as the full fight itself will be posted on the DAZN YouTube channel. This will be available a few days after the bout. There will also be a highlight reel for the full card.

 

Full card

KSI vs Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs Swarmz

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

Viruzz vs DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

WingsOfRedemption vs Boogie2988

Corn vs Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs Archie

Zuckles vs Mystery opponent

Quotes

KSI: “People forget I’m a YouTuber that just fell in love with boxing and just worked and worked and worked on my craft and now I’m here fighting a 9-0 pro. It’s pretty mad how my life has just come together like this, but I truly do believe in myself.

“I have this dog in me that really just doesn’t want to lose and even if I’m on the back foot, even if I’m getting pieced up, I’m going to find something within me to keep going and I will go down on my shield. I’m not a guy that is going to just play around and be like, ‘Maybe I’ve lost, but I’ll just make sure I don’t get knocked out.’ No, I don’t care about getting knocked out.”

Joe Fournier: “This is huge, it’s as big as it gets, it’s on DAZN pay-per-view at Wembley, against one of the biggest global superstars, not just in boxing. But I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas.

“This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening.” 

 





