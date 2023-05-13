Saturday, May 13, 2023
KSI vs Joe Fournier LIVE: Misfits Boxing 7 results from undercard fights before main event | Boxing | Sport

KSI and Joe Fournier are the headliners at tonight’s Misfits Boxing 007 card at Wembley Arena in London but there are a whole host of influencers fighting on the undercard as well. It is set to be a dramatic night and we will have all the latest updates for you here on Express Sport

Naturally, all eyes are on KSI as the YouTuber-turned-boxer takes on his toughest fight yet against 9-0 professional boxer Fournier in what will be his sixth fight. 

The undercard action gets going at 7pm with prelims already underway. Ring walks for the headliner between KSI and Fournier are expected at around 10.15pm with the fight set to commence at 10.30pm. 

Express Sport will bring you all the updates from the action as and when it happens. Our live blog can be found below… 

Full card order 

Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii

Viruzz vs DK Money

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

Deji Olatunji vs Swarmz

KSI vs Joe Fournier





