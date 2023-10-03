



KSI has attempted to leave Tommy Fury looking red-faced after releasing CCTV footage of his boxing rival on social media to reignite their feud. The pair are set to fight in less than two weeks in Manchester but KSI has already taken the first swing in trying to get under his opponent’s skin, posting footage of a man that he claims to be Fury taking off his shirt in anticipation of an altercation.

KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – is stepping back into the ring to face Fury in the clash which is being billed as ‘Judgement Day’. The upcoming cruiserweight professional crossover bout will take place at the AO Arena on October 14 in Manchester, with a huge crowd and TV audience expected for the highly-anticipated pay-per-view clash. And the 30-year-old has already fuelled their ongoing war of words by calling out Fury for taking off his shirt in CCTV footage. In the video, Fury appears to be with two unidentified women before a man appears in the video.

In what seems to be a confrontation between himself and the other man, Fury is seen taking off his shirt to leave him topless as a man tries to hold him back – and KSI took it as a golden opportunity to mock him. At the time of writing, the video had received over 1.3 million views. “So tell me @tommytntfury,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. “What happened after you took off your shirt?”, with a crying emoji inserted on the end. The footage may not be new, however, as a timestamp on the video appears to suggest the events took place on February 2, 2020. But it is likely to stir the pot again with Fury once he is made aware of KSI’s cheeky jibe. The trash-talking between the two has rumbled on for months, with Fury vowing to ‘destroy’ KSI when they finally meet in 11 days’ time.

“I’m deep in training camp whilst you’re making a fool out of yourself at fights,” Fury said back in August. “Keep talking s***… come the 14th I’m going to destroy you.” English YouTuber and rapper KSI – also known as ‘JJ’ – had said he wants to beat Tommy Fury so he can “ruin Jake Paul’s legacy”, with Fury hitting back at his comments and labelling him ‘delusional’. Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is 9-0 in his boxing career, which included a split decision win over Paul in February. And the 24-year-old has taunted KSI by suggesting he will KO him in front of the sold-out crowd. “You’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is gonna be fun.”





