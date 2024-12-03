KSI has made it abundantly clear that there’s no love lost between him and Tommy Fury, claiming they are “not cool” despite having supposedly buried their rivalry last October. The 31-year-old YouTube sensation went toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury’s half-brother in a scintillating six-rounder last winter at Manchester Arena.

Despite the intense clash, Fury eventually triumphed with a unanimous decision – scoring 57-56 across all judges’ scorecards. Ahead of their encounter, Fury expressed his disdain for KSI to BBC Breakfast, saying: “I’ve never been a fan, not one bit. I just don’t like the way he carries on about all of this YouTube sneaky stuff and calling out people. I’m in a different mode now, I’m not really on social media because I’ve got a job to do and that’s to fight on October 14, my job isn’t to mess around on Instagram playing games and going back and forth with people.

“That’s what generating the money but at the end of the day I’m not getting paid to do that, I’m getting paid to fight and that’s all I will be doing.” While it’s common for boxers to resolve their animosities after meeting in the ring, KSI insisted during an interview on the ‘Origins With Cush Jumbo’ podcast that his feelings toward Fury haven’t softened.