



KSI’s much-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury promises to deliver plenty of razzamatazz when it eventually gets underway at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday, but the popular YouTuber will be bringing an extra bit of bling into the ring with him.

Fury will be looking to stretch his undefeated record in professional boxing to 10 fights but KSI has been talking up his own chances for weeks. Now the Misfits Boxing boss is set to make another statement of intent – and his wealth – by competing whilst wearing a unique accessory – the world’s most expensive mouthguard. The 30-year-old has been working in partnership with sports dental pioneers SAFEJAWZ to develop an incredible cutting edge bespoke product that has been manufactured in the company’s Walsall lab. Totalling almost four carats, the mouthguard boasts 108 high-clarity GVS diamonds and cost over £40,000 to produce. The design is based on KSI’s ‘Nightmare’ nickname and his latest drink, Prime Hydration Glowberry, donning a striking green Prime logo against a midnight black background.

KSI received the finished product in an ash wood presentation box with a hand-engraved ‘KSI’ logo and features a customised in-built motorised orbital mouthguard holder. KSI said: “This is the most detailed mouthguard I’ve ever seen, it’s just phenomenal. Big up SAFEJAWZ man. Just WOW” The company was set up by two students – Ewan Jones and George Dyer – who wanted to earn extra cash whilst studying at Manchester University, but they can now boast a client roster that includes Conor McGregor, Tom Hardy, Miley Cyrus, Joe Marler, Courtney Lawes and the Bahrain Royal Family, as well as KSI himself.

Ewan Jones, Founder and CEO of SAFEJAWZ, said: “SAFEJAWZ started as two university students with a dream to make the best mouthguards in the world, and if you’d told us then we’d be making the most expensive mouthguard in the world for one of this year’s most anticipated fights we wouldn’t have believed you. To showcase this in Manchester just miles from where we began our journey is also a really nice moment.” KSI’s fight with Fury has been billed as ‘Judgement Day’ and is part of a mega double-headline bill, with Logan Paul facing Dillon Danis on the same card. Millions of fight fans from across the globe are expected to tune in for the pay-per-view event on October 14 and at the same time, they will be able to catch a glimpse of KSI’s extraordinarily expensive mouthguard. The YouTuber will be hoping that it is a lucky item and isn’t blasted out of his mouth by the fists of Fury, however.





