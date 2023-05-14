KSI ‘gutted’ over ‘tarnished’ Joe Fournier win as he makes admission over elbow drama | Boxing | Sport

KSI has admitted that he is ‘gutted’ that his win over Joe Fournier has been ‘tarnished’ by an apparent use of an elbow in his match-winning punch. The YouTuber has conceded that he did connect with his forearm in an unintentional manner in an emotional apology to fans.

KSI knocked out Fournier in front of a watching potential opponent in Tommy Fury at Wembley Arena on Saturday. However, the manner of the win was the subject of controversy as the 29-year-old appeared to catch his opponent with an elbow.

Fournier has suggested he will be filing a formal complaint over the manner of the win, hoping the result will be overturned into a disqualification win for himself. He has the support of Jake Paul too, who has also suggested it should have been ‘ruled a no contest or disqualification’.

Now, KSI has reacted to the incident, apologising to fans who may feel disappointed for the way the fight went down and admitting that he did unintentionally catch Fournier with his forearm.

In a statement released via his Twitter page, KSI said: “I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much.