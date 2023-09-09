



KSI was forced to take up his spot in goal for Sidemen FC in their highly-anticipated charity football match against YouTube All-Stars as concerns were raised about him picking a potential injury. The rapper, boxer and YouTube sensation led his team out onto the pitch at the London Stadium but volunteered to between the sticks to avoid a disastrous injury which could jeopardise his upcoming boxing bout.

The 30-year-old – whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – organised the charity match which is set to raise millions of pounds for their selected organisations after selling 60,000 tickets at the London Stadium. But KSI was denied the chance of a glorious goal at the home of West Ham, instead being forced to go pick up the gloves in goal, with one eye on his mouthwatering clash against Tommy Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester in six weeks’ time. “Obviously I’ve got a fight on the 14th [next month] against Tommy Fury. I have a higher chance of not getting injured being in goal,” KSI said in the pre-match interview.

“This is my first time going in goal and it’s not easy. I remember I would make fun of all these goalkeepers letting the goals in. I might have bit off more than I can chew! “I still want to keep a clean sheet. I know they’re going to try and shoot from long range, test the goalkeeper, test my hands and I’ll do my best and see what happens.” KSI was given an early scare when he was organising his wall for an upcoming free-kick, before the referee allowed the YouTube All-Stars to take the kick quickly.

Caught out of position, he scrambled across goal and pushed the ball around the post, sparing his own blushes as he furiously roared at his team-mates for not getting themselves organised. But it didn’t take long for his net to bustle, with Chris MD scoring a sensational solo goal as he beat three players before slotting into the far corner to make it 1-1 after Behzinga – the diehard Hammers supporter – scored the opener on his club’s home turf. Midway through the second half, the Sidemen were still leading 4-3 after KSI conceded a long-range effort from Fosh. The event proved to be hugely popular with those in the ground as well as those at home, with over 2.1m people tuning into the YouTube livestream on the Sidemen’s official page. Proceeds from the game would go to charities such as Teenage Cancer Trust, CALM, M7 Education and Rays of Sunshine, with popular rapper Aitch performing at the half-time interval.





