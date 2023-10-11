Tony Bellew believes that KSI could cause Tommy Fury problems when they meet in the ring on Saturday night because he has “something about him”. But the Bomber is still expecting the more experienced Fury to walk out of the ring as the winner.

YouTube star KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji) will face former Love Island contestant Fury as part of a bumper double headline bill at Manchester’s AO Arena in what promises to be the biggest night of cross-over boxing so far.

Top of the bill is shared with another social media star, Logan Paul, who is facing MMA fighter Dillon Danis amid an ugly war of words between the two fighters, and Bellow has made his predictions for both fights.

“I think Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis and Tommy should win, but I think this will be the hardest fight of his career because JJ (KSI) has something about him where he will just let his hands go,” said Bellew.

“Jake Paul wouldn’t let his hands go but I think KSI will. So while I’m predicting a win for Tommy Fury, it’s not with any real certainty. It’s only a six-round fight, so I think they might both just let their hands go.”