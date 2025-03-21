



KSI has been accused of ‘bottling it’ after confirming that his fight with Dillon Danis has been postponed. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is suffering from an unnamed illness which will see his proposed Misfits bout with Danis moved. Misfits boxing confirmed on Friday that the fight, which was scheduled to take place in Manchester on March 29, had been postponed. KSI posted a video on X in which he revealed that he had been suffering from a gruesome illness for three weeks. “I’ve tried my hardest but my body has literally just given up,” the 31-year-old said.

“I’m currently in bed, taking antibiotics, trying to recover but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish-yellow s*** all the time, my sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day. “My stamina’s fallen off a cliff, I can’t even taste right now or smell. Basically, I’m f****. I’ve been ill for almost three weeks and it’s just not got better. “I’ve never been this ill for this long in my life and I hate it. I feel useless and it’s depressing. I feel like I’ve let so many people down. I haven’t been able to post videos to help promote the fight because I have been feeling so s***.” KSI, who noted that he had been seen by several doctors, apologised to fans, Misfits and broadcaster DAZN. But Danis showed little sympathy and has accused his opponent of ‘bottling it’, claiming that he has been suffering from worse but still intended to fly over from the USA and take part in the fight. The 31-year-old sarcastically responded to KSI’s X post with: “I remember my first cold.”

Danis told the Daily Mail: “He’s scared, it’s an excuse. I’ve been battling worse, have my ticket to Manchester, was ready, and he bottled it. I feel bad for the fans.” On X, Danis referenced KSI’s participation in a Sidemen charity football match at Wembley Stadium on March 8. He wrote: “Played in a full charity soccer match 2 weeks ago but has been ‘sick for 3 weeks’.” KSI’s boxing record is 4-1 and he was looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat against Tommy Fury in October 2023. Danis was disqualified from his fight against Jake Paul in the co-main event for KSI vs Fury. The American is 2-0 in MMA and will make his return against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the Global Fight League. Misfits say that an update on KSI vs Danis will be made next week but Danis insists he has not heard about a new date for the rescheduled fight.





