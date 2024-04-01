Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jake Paul has been mocked by KSI on April Fools Day for agreeing to fight Mike Tyson, an event that Jake labelled as the “biggest fight of the 21st century.” KSI posted a fight announcement of his own on April 1, using the fake update as an opportunity to call out Paul for fighting someone 30 years older than him.

Paul has received a lot of criticism for agreeing to fight Tyson, a former champion that will be 58 by the time they meet in the ring.

Fighting Tyson is a career highlight for Paul, an influencer that’s determined to one day become a world champion. Paul is currently 9-1 but has been called out for picking easier opponents throughout his boxing career, and ducking the one opponent all fans want to see him fight.

KSI and Paul have been arch-rivals for years, even though KSI, named Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, is a business partner of Jake’s brother Logan. That hasn’t stopped KSI from slamming Jake again though, as he posted on X: “I’m back baby! Fighting 75 year old legend and former champ. Don’t worry, age ain’t nothing but a number. Forman hits harder and is faster than ever before!” He also poked fun at the alleged rules for the Paul vs Tyson fight, putting: “No judges. 5 second rounds. 150oz gloves. No knockouts. No punching allowed,” on the posted.