The press conference for KSI’s showdown with Tommy Fury descended into chaos on Tuesday as tables were flipped and the fighters had to be restrained by security. The fighters, plus Logan Paul and Dillon Danis who will clash on the undercard of the Oct. 14 event, exchanged in a war of words before Fury’s father, John, lost his cool and flipped a table in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Arena in London.

The press conference started late and it only lasted for a few minutes before chaos ensued, with British YouTuber KSI and boxer and reality TV star Fury exchanging foul-mouthed barbs before Paul brought out a huge cake in the shape of Danis knocked out on the floor. In the midst of the arguments, Fury Sr. got increasingly angry before losing his cool and smashing his fists on the table, throwing his microphone and kicking the table in the air.

As soon as the men took to the stage, it took no time for things to turn sour. KSI and Fury were separated by security after the former threatened to “slap” his opponent. “I’ll break your jaw, you b****,” Fury replied, prompting KSI to stand on a chair in a bid to get within distance of his rival.

Paul then took command of the stage, launching an array of insults at Danis, who replied with comments about Paul’s fiancé Nina Agdal. Danis, an MMA fighter turned social media influencer, has been trolling Paul on social media for weeks with Photoshopped images of the Danish supermodel. Paul responded by tearing the head off of the cake and throwing it in Danis’ direction, prompting a furious reaction from the New Jersey native, with security having to clear the stage. The face-off between Paul and Danis had to be abandoned as a result.