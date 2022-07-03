CELEBRITIES
Kristin Cavallari says divorcing Jay Cutler was the ‘best thing I’ve ever done’
Kristin Cavallari opened up about her divorce in a recent interview on the “School of Greatness” podcast, confessing that parting ways with now-ex-husband Jay Cutler was “the best thing I’ve ever done.”
The remark followed her explaining to the host how her three kids “have inspired me to be the best version of myself … I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I’m empty, I have nothing to give them.”
With that, she elaborated, “Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn’t going to work for me. And I knew in my gut for a long time that I had to do it.
“That was the scariest thing I’ve ever done, is get a divorce,” she said, in addition to it being the “best” decision for herself.
Earlier in the conversation, she reflected on the split and the broader impact it has had on her life as a whole.
“What I’ve also realized going through a divorce … [is that] even in our most challenging times — when we think the world is falling apart, we’re always going to be this sad, everything is going to always be horrible — we get through it … and then we look back and we realize why everything happened,” she said.
As we get older life starts to make sense,” she added. “Life is really exciting to me now. And I’m just I’m ready for everything that’s coming my way.”
Cavallari, 35, wed former NFL quarterback Cutler, 39, in June 2013. They share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. Prior to tying the knot, the “Laguna Beach” alum was briefly engaged to the then-Chicago Bears quarterback in 2011 — having dated him for less than a year prior.
But Cutler apparently got cold feet three months after proposing, and US Weekly reported via an insider at the time that he then “blindsided” Cavallari by breaking things off a week after their engagement party.
Meanwhile, Cavallari’s 2016 memoir, “Balancing in Heels,” describes that Cutler had “envisioned himself being the sole breadwinner and his wife staying at home.”
In 2020, Page Six exclusively reported that among the core reasons Cavallari ultimately filed for divorce was Cutler’s failure to see through his plan to secure a job in broadcasting after leaving the Bears in 2017, and had become “this lazy, unmotivated guy.”
Travis Barker speaks out following hospitalization for ‘life threatening pancreatitis’
Travis Barker has confirmed reports that “life threatening pancreatitis” played a part in his recent hospitalization.
“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he revealed via his Instagram Stories Saturday.
He went on to say he had a “small polyp” removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. this resulted in sever life threatening pancreatitis.”
“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment i am currently much better,” he concluded, adding a prayer emoji.
Wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared a statement on her husband’s health struggles.
“Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”
She continued,”I’m so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”
The Blink-182 drummer was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for additional care. Kardashian, 43, was by his side.
Several family members have been wishing the musician well since his hospitalization, including daughter Alabama, 16, who kept her social media followers updated on Barker’s condition with a clip from his room.
“Please say a prayer,” the teen captioned her TikTok post, adding singer Paravi Das’ cover of Beach Bunny’s song “Cloud 9” to the video.
Barker also received love from ex-wife and Alabama’s mother, Shanna Moakler, who told Page Six this week, “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.
“I know with his support system he will do it again,” she added. “I will always be there for him and my children.”
As the women in Barker’s life shared their concerns for the rocker, son Landon, 18, has yet to publicly addressed his father’s medical scare.
VIDEO: Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti shares a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration, dances her heart out to Barry Wonder at 40
Birthday is one of the most awaited days in a person’s life. No matter how old a person gets, the excitement of their birthday remains the same.
With self-pampering, birthday shopping, decor planning, and so many other things on the plate, it’s difficult for the person to remain calm
Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Jaiye Kuti is going through a similar phase as she’ll be turning 53 on July 10, 2022. She shared a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration!
A few moments back, Kuti took to her Facebook page to share a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration.
She was seen in a pre-birthday dance video showing different dance moves.
She accompanied the video with these words: ” Happy New month my lovelies it is my birthday month and as usual no peace for the wicked o.
Happiness cannot be bought it is so free guys. Join me to celebrate. May our years on earth be great and happy. Long life and good health to us all.”
She’s such a good dancer. Her numerous fans confirmed that she dances well after seeing her dance video.
Watch the video below:
Separated: Is JJC Skillz blaming wife Funke Akindele for split?
The worst seems to have come true for one of Nigeria’s most-loved couples.
JJC Skillz has moved out of their matrimonial home in Lekki and moved into a rented apartment on the Island.
A statement from the movie producer and former singer confirms: ‘Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence. I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.
This statement from JJC Skillz left no ambiguity about who had left whom.
No one really knows what actually triggered the separation. But going by JJC Skillz’s statement it seems he is putting the onus of the separation on his wife of six years.
In the statement, he says ” Funke asked him to leave her house and has refused any form of amicable communication with him.”.
This confirmation of separation comes after four months of speculation about the split.
The two were reportedly living separately for the last three-four months. Also, they haven’t made any public appearance in recent times.
Interestingly, he was also missing from all public events related to Funke.
Although things have taken an unpleasant turn, JJC Skillz in his statement insists that he still believes in marriage.
In his statement, JJC Skillz seems positive about the future. “We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”,” he says.
