Kristin Cavallari admits she rejected Bobby Flay when he slid into her DMs

Kristin Cavallari admitted she rejected Bobby Flay when he slid into her DMs and asked her out for dinner — but it was actually a big misunderstanding.

The “Laguna Beach” alum recalled the “foot-in-mouth” moment as the chef made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

“I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?’” Flay said.

“And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody.’”

The reality TV alum said the “food in the mouth” moment was actually a misunderstanding.

Cavallari, however, had a slightly different version of events.

“Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.’ I was burnt out on dating or something,” she said.

However, Flay stuck to his story.

“No, you said, ‘I’ve already started seeing somebody!’ And I said, ‘I just want to go to dinner with you,’” he replied, laughing.

During Tuesday’s episode, Flay recalled asking to take Cavallari out for dinner in Nashville.

“It was like foot in mouth,” the former “Hills” star said in embarrassment.

She also admitted she should not have assumed Flay, 59, was asking her on a romantic date.

“I think the ‘take you to dinner’ thing is more where it was like, ‘Oh, that seems like a date,’” Cavallari, 37, said.

Despite the misunderstanding, the pair met up and had “the best time.”

It’s unclear when the pals got together for dinner.

The Uncommon James founder went public with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes in February, but they broke up in September over concerns with their 13-year age gap and differences in their “long-term” goals.

The “Bobby’s Triple Threat” star, meanwhile, split from his girlfriend of three years, Christina Pérez, in July, per People.

During his appearance on “Let’s Be Honest,” he called his ex “the loveliest person in the world.”

Flay also said he prefers to keep his dating life under wraps because the rest of his life is so public.

“Other people like to talk about my private life, I don’t like to talk about it because the rest of my life is so public, because I’ve been on television basically my entire adult life,” he explained.

Flay has been married three times. Cavallari settled her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2022.