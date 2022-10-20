Kris Jenner reveals her dying wish to be cremated and ‘made into necklaces’ for her kids

Kris Jenner is nothing if not exceptionally organized.

The Momager, 66, is sure to leave her famous kids a sizeable inheritance, but one item they’ll be getting is utterly priceless.

The mom-of-six revealed her dying wish on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” saying she wants her ashes to be made into necklaces for her children.

After Kris underwent hip replacement surgery during the episode, her daughter Kim Kardashian asked the doctors to keep the parts of the bone that were removed.

“Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris said on a phone call with her daughter Kylie Jenner.

But Kylie thought the idea was “weird” and “creepy.”

Kris’ youngest Kardashian daughter, Khloé Kardashian, 38, was by her mom’s side as she recovered in bed, prompting her to chime in, “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”

“That’s a great idea,” the businesswoman responded. But Khloé agreed with Kylie, saying, “That’s weird.”

“I don’t even know why we need to be buried,” Khloé continued. “In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can’t we?”

But Kris was quick to point out that Kylie “doesn’t want me to be cremated.”

In a confessional moments later, Khloé added, “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen.

“If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.”