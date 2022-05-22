CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian wears black veil and black dress with a picture of the Virgin Mary as she prepares to wed Travis Barker in Italy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got married legally last week in California, are set for their third and most lavish wedding in Italy.
On Saturday, May 21, the Kardashian/Jenner family had lunch on board Dolce & Gabbana’s luxury yacht in Portofino and sailed around the Italian Riviera.
Kourtney wore black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress bearing an image of the Virgin Mary, paired with a short black veil with blue lace trim, black gloves and matching strappy sandals. Travis wore a full-length black robe.
CELEBRITIES
“Congratulations” Chris Brown writes after his ex-girlfriend Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Chris Brown has taken to his Instagram Story to drop a congratulatory message after it was announced that Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy.
“Congratulations,” he wrote, alongside an emoji of a pregnant woman.
Chris Brown and Rihanna dated on and off. Their relationship initially ended in 2009 after Chris physically assaulted Rihanna. Then, they got back together again years later and finally split for good.
Chris has gone on to welcome 3 children from 3 different women.
This is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child.
CELEBRITIES
Davido hosts American rapper, DaBaby, in Lagos
American rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly referred to as DaBaby got into Lagos from Germany for a music video shoot with Nigerian music star Davido.
The famous rapper posted numerous videos on his Instagram page while exploring the city of Lagos. First, he visited a Nike shoe store where he bought a few sneakers, then, he shared a video of himself among a crowd of Lagosians, before entering his vehicle.
Also, he sprayed some amount of dollars to the crowd whereafter a man from the crowd warned him to hold his phone tight.
Some minutes later, the artist shared a video of him with Davido in his Lamborghini, DaBaby asked “where are we going” and Davido replied, saying “tonight, I will show you Lagos”.
Davido also posted on his social media platforms to confirm the arrival of DaBaby in Nigeria. He wrote: “My boy finna touch down the Motherland.”
The American rapper also referred to Nigeria as his home.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court
American reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian, has legally married her drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker.
The couple tied the knot at the downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.
This comes a few weeks after the couple had a private wedding ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel.
TMZ reported that the couple walked into the chapel around 1:30am on April 4, 2022, and presented their marriage licence to the chapel owner who also served as witness.
The couple did not allow the venue to take pictures as they employed a personal photographer and security.
They exchanged vows with a few of their loved ones and their security present including her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy.
Neither Kourtney’s famous sisters nor her kids were spotted at the wedding or the celebration after.
While this is Kourtney’s first marriage, she has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
This will be Barker’s third marriage after his marriage with Melissa Kennedy ended in 2002, lasting less than a year.
He also parted ways with ex Shanna Moakler in 2008 after four years of marriage and two children.
