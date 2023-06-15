Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana deal didn’t sit right with sister Kourtney.

In Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Poosh founder accuses the Skims mogul of “copying” her lavish Italian wedding, which was hosted by the design duo.

In the episode, titled “Ciao, Kim,” Kourtney tells Kendall Jenner she was “hurt” after Kim chose to partner with Dolce & Gabbana mere months after her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

“So Kim is in Milan, you know, doing this whole Kim/Dolce & Gabbana, Ciao, Kim, living la dolce vita, whatever,” the frustrated newlywed told Kendall.

Kourtney — who wore a white Dolce & Gabbana corset dress and custom lace veil for her Portofino nuptials — added that when she decided to work with the designers on her wedding attire, it “wasn’t even about business.”

“It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after,” she elaborated. “It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.”

Kourtney said Kim always has “such an abundance” of “opportunities” for partnerships, but that pursuing the Dolce deal seemed to take “precedence over hurting your sister.”

“It’s just legit copying my wedding,” she continued, pointing out that she pulled “references” from Dolce & Gabbana’s ’90s archives when it came time to plan her wedding outfits — and then Kim did the same for her collection.

The Lemme founder also claimed no one informed her that Kim was working on a project with the luxury label, saying that momager Kris Jenner “never mentioned it” and Kim herself had danced around the news.

“While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce & Gabbana,” Kourtney said.

The mom of two then claimed Kim called her and asked if she wanted “to go to Milan for my Dolce thing,” saying that the collection was “not with Skims anymore but they’re trying to figure it out.”

“I see both sides. I could see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on,” Kendall replied, later adding that she’s “a big believer in like, individuality and like, knowing your place and then knowing your sister’s place and just being, like, smart about it.”

According to Kourtney, the Skkn by Kim founder “wasn’t happy” during the Kardashian-Barker wedding, and her friends told her Kim was “spiraling” at the event.

“I think she sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn’t even see it,” Kourtney said. “She sees it as, like, the dollar signs.”

Kendall responded diplomatically, telling her, “As sisters, we also have to understand [that] when someone has a job or someone’s getting paid a lot of money to do something, we have to try and see where this can work for both of us, I guess.”

Later in the episode, Kris and Khloé discussed Kourtney’s decision not to post the images of the Dolce T-shirts they received to promote the “Ciao, Kim” collaboration, with the momager saying she tries “to stay really neutral” when it comes to her daughters.

As for their feud, Kim told the cameras she “couldn’t have been more mindful” about the collab, saying she avoided incorporating specific looks “out of respect for Kourtney.”

“She doesn’t know I have the email string begging to push it a year,” the mom of four said.

“What I’ve realized in this lifetime is that everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened and it’s weird, you know. It’s all gonna come out on the show. This is our therapy.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air Thursdays on Hulu.